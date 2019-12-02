15 YEARS AGO
Attendees at a Christmas fundraiser for Falls Hunger Coalition in Ranier enjoyed cookies and hot drinks, sleigh rides, and a personal appearance by Santa and the Grinch. Entertainment came courtesy of Fort Frances musicians Jerry and Jackie Guimond, who sang traditional Christmas carols. The event, organized by Sharon Frank, raised more than $2,000 and a truck full of food donations for the coalition.
25 YEARS AGO
Stephen, Terri and Mike Anderson enjoyed a ride on their flying saucer today outside Bronco Arena. Skiing, sliding and snowmobiling enthusiasts got more of the snow they need to enjoy their activities on Sunday. Ryan Whitbeck, 7, and dog “Kole” stood amongst a snow family they made with Saturday’s snow. The snow family is at 1323 11th Ave.
40 YEARS AGO
Sen. Bob Lessard assisted Terry Schultz and Randy Besch in drawing the first winner in the International Falls Jaycees Energy Package raffle. Winners were Bob Johnson, Quay Whitbeck, Darwin Fish, Jay Hokenson, John Bukovich and Dennis Anderson.
50 YEARS AGO
School District 362 Littlefork-Big Falls will hold an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the recently completed Big Falls Elementary School. The building has four classrooms, a library, a multipurpose room which doubles as a lunchroom and gymnasium, a modern kitchen and two additional classrooms for expansion. Principal Earl Hutchinson said that the library has 2,600 volumes and the building is heated by oil, rather than coal, which heated the old building. Board of Education members during this building process have been: Owen Gorden, Raymond Johnson, Tony Imhof, Arthur Marklund, Dr. D.W. McQuoid, Allen Nygaard and Richard Stapleton.
60 YEARS AGO
Indus News by Mrs. Carl Mai:
Robert Vedaa, a recent graduate from an electronics school at Detroit, Mich., visited briefly with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. Vedaa, while enroute to Arcadia, Calif.
Robert Dobbs is attending Dunwoody Industrial Institute where he is taking a course in electronics. He is the son of Mrs. Albert Dobbs and graduated from Indus High School in 1957.
70 YEARS AGO
Stately symbols of Christmas, three giant spruce trees from northern Minnesota were dedicated with appropriate ceremonies in the Twin Cities a few days ago. Two 40-foot Yule trees adorn the steps of the state capitol in St. Paul and another great spruce stands in Gateway Park, Minneapolis. Gifts of Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company, the trees were personally presented by Donald D. Davis, president. Gov. Luther W. Youngdahl accepted the two capitol trees on behalf of the state of Minnesota at a brief ceremony Friday afternoon.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford