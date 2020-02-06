15 YEARS AGO
How many people actually live in International Falls? There are some confusing signs out there. The signs may be just an oversight, but they are an illustration of an increasingly pressing issue in the Falls – population loss. The signs welcoming drivers coming from the east and west indicates 7,764 people live in International Falls. But the welcome sign from the south reads 6,703. According to the 2000 U.S. Census, the city officially has 6,703 residents. The most recent population estimate by the Minnesota State Demographic Center for April 1, 2003 is 6,537, a drop of 2 percent or 166 citizens since 2000.
25 YEARS AGO
Congratulations! The Falls High School One-Act Play, “Tales of Trickery,” is the winner of the Section 7A Title! Participants include Kristine Kuffenkam, Jesse Leali, Candace Hauge, Alyssa Schuman, Debra Ciminski, (director), Don Cameron, Mike Ruberg, Sarah Bernhardt and Matt Gilbertson. Good luck at the state one-act play event on Feb. 9!
40 YEARS AGO
Peggy Herseth was honored at a bridal shower at the Kabetogama Methodist Church. She was assisted in opening her gifts by Janet Lindberg, and Mary Jo Thureen fashioned a ribbon bonnet. Games were played, and prizes were won by Vivian Boyum, Arlene Salmi, Gladys Cole, and Ann Jackson. Hostesses were Della Lehto, Pat Lehto, Millie Whipple, and Jennie LaValla.
50 YEARS AGO
The adults of the Littlefork community and surrounding area are invited to attend a potluck supper at 5 p.m. today to welcome Dr. Austin Henry Doren to the village. The supper will be served in the Littlefork Elementary School. Rolls and coffee will be served by the Hospital Auxiliary.
The village of Littlefork wishes to make known that the Littlefork Municipal Hospital is now accepting admissions.
60 YEARS AGO
Fire ruined a vegetable cooler and smoked up the merchandise section of the Red Owl Market, 416 Third St., today. The blaze started in the motor of the refrigerator compressor and charred the side of the large wooden storage compartment. Replacement cost of the unit is about $700. The Masonic lodge rooms on the second floor of the building also were smoked up. The structure is owned by the lodge. William Skrief Jr., owner of the grocery, discovered the blaze when he opened the establishment shortly before 7 o’clock this morning. He telephoned the alarm. The blaze was quickly beat down and the flames got no further than the refrigeration unit. Skrief has operated the store at the site for the past 13 years.
70 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Wagness and son, Lee, of Roberts Island, Rainy Lake, have returned from a seven-week motor trip on which they visited relatives and numerous former residents of International Falls. They spent the holiday with Mr. and Mrs. Vern Gowan, in San Jose, Calif. Mrs. Gowan and Mrs. Wagness are sisters. The family covered 8,000 miles in all, traveling a southern route which took them through El Paso, Texas, and Tucson and Yuma, Ariz. Among former Falls residents that they visited were Mr. and Mrs. R.E. McMillen, Dr. and Mrs. A.B. Emmes, and Mr. and Mrs. Jack McWilliams, all living a short distance from San Jose.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford