15 YEARS AGO
“Faith in Every Student” is the slogan as St. Thomas School celebrates Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 with a variety of special theme days. The events kick off on Sunday with Mass at St. Thomas Church followed by a carnival at Aquinas Hall. Watching International Falls Mayor Shawn Mason sign a proclamation are St. Thomas students: Mariah Cassibo, Carolann Stone, Jack Mellstrom, Gregory Crow, Taylor Nelson, Ben Jespersen, Ariel Arch, Heaven Grinsell and Marena Urban.
25 YEARS AGO
Ideal snow conditions and seasonal temperatures helped to make the Frostbite Falls Ski Classic on Sunday a success, said racers and organizers. Familiar faces were at the finish line first. Past champions Dan Cruser, Crosby/Ironton, 21 kilometer; Robin Baker, Cohasset, 12 K; and Harmony Lennox, International Falls, 12 K, each took first in their races. Teresa Scheetz, Brainerd, took first in the women’s 21 K race.
40 YEARS AGO
Work progresses on the new Koochiching County Joint Law Enforcement Center Tuesday as crews set into place sections of the precast concrete for the first floor. Two men guide the sections as a crane drops them into place. With construction still on schedule, the center is set to open this fall.
Plans are underway to bring a $100,000 megawatt Christian network radio station to International Falls.
50 YEARS AGO
Stanley Pierce, city employee, donated a washboard to the Koochiching County Historical Society Museum. His late father, Frank Pierce, who immigrated the U.S.A. from Yugoslavia in 1901, made the ash washboard for his wife, Lucille, who followed him here a year later with two of their three children. After working eight years in mines in Hibbing, Frank Pierce staked a claim in southern Koochiching County, taking a train to Cook and walking 10 hours on rabbit trails for 30 miles. He hurriedly put up a log cabin on the banks of the Little Fork River and by late summer erected a two-story, four-room frame house. Just before his family was to arrive in September, the Chisholm fire took all the family’s possessions. The washboard is but one example of the ingenuity of early settlers, said Mrs. Mildred Savard, curator of the museum. “They made the best of what they had at their disposal,” she said.
60 YEARS AGO
Two women have been appointed to the Koochiching County board of public welfare staff by county commissioners. Mrs. Harold (Pauline) Moxness, child welfare worker, succeeds Miss Beryl Fuller, who resigned in December to transfer to Kandiyohi County. Mrs. Moxness began her duties Jan. 4. While George Steiner, case worker, is on a six-month military leave of absence, his position will be filled by Mrs. Bronko (Eileen) Nagurski. Mrs. Nagurski will assume her position Feb. 16. Announcement of the appointments was made today by Phil Murray, executive secretary.
70 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Nellie Tyson Doane, 92, believed to be the second oldest citizen in Koochiching County, died here after an illness of six weeks. The spry elderly woman, who read the newspaper daily without using glasses, had lived with her son, D.C. Tyson, 1316 Second Ave. E., since 1928. A survey conducted by The Journal in connection with the Minnesota centennial observation revealed only one Koochiching County resident who was older than Mrs. Doane. He is Eugene L. Gray, who will be 94 next Oct. 27.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford