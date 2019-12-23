15 YEARS AGO
A slight chill is in the air... and on the trees. Between the reflective sunshine and the frost on the trees, the world around International Falls looked like modern art this morning. Temps may warm up by Sunday after the arctic chill that settle across the state.
25 YEARS AGO
Each Christmas, Phil Arnold’s home glows in the dark. Hundreds of twinkling lights adorn his house and garage. “Season’s Greetings” is spelled out on the rooftop, a full-size Santa waves hello, and an American flag, composed of 516 lights, burns brightly from the front of the garage. Arnold is one of dozens of Borderlanders who take the art of decorating for Christmas well beyond tinsel on the tree and a wreath on the door. “I started about three years ago,” Arnold said, claiming that he was inspired by the lights he saw in the casinos in Las Vegas. “Each year, I try to add something different.”
40 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hansen, Ray, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Ray Community Building. Their children and their spouses and grandchildren hosted the reception and dinner attended by more than 200 friends and relatives. Among their many congratulations, cards, and gifts, they received a card of congratulations from Jimmy Carter. The Hansens have nine children and 19 grandchildren.
50 YEARS AGO
This tree – typical of millions throughout the world – is the first tree ever in the Koochiching County jail, according to Sheriff Milton Kochaniuk. In past years, the county’s prisoners have been released with the consent of the courts, he said, because they usually had very little time left to spend in jail. However, this year, three men have “a considerable amount of time left,” he said. Kochaniuk and his wife bought the tree, decorations and presents of candy and cigarettes and the prisoners did the decorating.
60 YEARS AGO
Down the Trail of Border History, 50 Years Ago:
Arthur Sullivan has completed repairs made necessary by the fire and the Union barber shop is again open for business and all men can have their hair cut by Christmas.
70 YEARS AGO
Fifty-two members of the Hafdahl family enjoyed a Yule reunion at Loman when Mrs. and Mrs. S.O. Hafdahl entertained at an annual Christmas dinner. The festive dinner included two 30-pound turkeys and lots of lutefisk. Following the dinner, Santa Claus made his appearance and distributed gifts. Included in the group were 27 grandchildren of the Hafdahls.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford