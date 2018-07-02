15 YEARS AGO
Brothers Jonathan, 5, and Austin Cole, 6, show their patriotism at the Independence Day celebration in Big Falls. The two, from Northfield, were visiting relatives for the weekend holiday and couldn’t miss Big Falls’ Main Street parade, games and food stands in the park.
25 YEARS AGO
Mother Nature chipped in with additional fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations – staging a spectacular thunderstorm and drenching spectators during International Falls’ annual parade. A light drizzle fell during the Kiddie Parade and gradually stopped. Most of the main parade had passed before the sky opened and rain pelted the crowds lining Third Street. About 2.5 inches of rain fell in International Falls during the thunderstorm.
40 YEARS AGO
State Bank won its second tournament of the season in Fort Frances’ “Fun in the Sun” tournament this weekend in Fort Frances. Paul Bilben was spectacular on the mound in three games and hit a pair of homers in the three games. Other members of the team are: John Thompson, Dan Ysen, Del Bernard, Boxer Wagner, Bill Maruk, Terry Cullen, Gary Skallman, Tim Rehn, Stan Urban, Gordy Dault, and Larry Davison.
50 YEARS AGO
Boise Cascade’s entry was judged the best in the floats division of the Timbertennial main parade July 4. Second place went to Rainy River State Junior College, and third to Rainy Lake Playhouse. Falls High School band and Sea Cadets of Fort Frances placed 1-2 in the marching division, while International Art Club, Job’s Daughters and DeMolay and the Jaycees clowns placing 1-2-3 in the miscellaneous division.
60 YEARS AGO
Border area residents, plus hundreds of tourists and visitors, will take time off today to celebrate the 182nd birthday of the United States. The day’s events will get a send-off with a 6 a.m. sunrise salute. The kiddies’ parade begins at 10 a.m. and will include doll buggies, clowns, tricycles, the four city playground units, majorettes, comic and bicycles. The evening’s activities will begin at 9 p.m.with a concert at Sports Stadium, followed by the fireworks display, tentatively set for 10 p.m.
70 YEARS AGO
There were some indications that fishing would be better on the border for the Independence holiday weekend – and there were some indications that it would be just the same. In Black Bay, Kabetogama, and Rainy Lake, the fish were biting as always. There were more limit catches than two weeks ago, but not as many as at the beginning of the season. And there were more large ones reported in the past week.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford