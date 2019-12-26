15 YEARS AGO
President Beth Reed opened the meeting of the International Falls Lion Club with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the table prayer by Fr. Tom Meyer. Minutes of the previous meeting were read by Linda Gerardy. Bell ringing for the Salvation Army went well. A report from Don Billig stated a yearly total of $2,785 for mints and gumballs. Peggy Musich gave a report on the de-icer project. Sales are going very well and it should be noted that the de-icer does not harm grass or pavement. Evelyn Perron won the chance to cut the deck for the joker. With Jessie Laurion at the keyboard, we sang several rousing “Lion songs” and ended the year with Christmas carols.
25 YEARS AGO
A look at 1994’s top local stories:
Old Falls Junior High was torn down to make way for a new headquarters for the Boise Cascade Employees Credit Union.
Smokey Bear’s 50th birthday was celebrated with a community birthday party.
Smokey Bear Park became a tent city when Jim Klobuchar’s group of bicyclists spent the night in the Falls.
Gov. Arne Carlson was skunked when he came to Borderland for the Governor’s Fishing Opener on Rainy Lake in May.
40 YEARS AGO
Acting Superintendent Joe Cayou of Voyageurs National Park awarded Jan and Gar Guthier, Raynita Youso, and Robert Schultz cash from the National Park Service for recommendations made as part of the Employee Suggestion Program. Their suggestions were to create a wheelchair ramp to make park headquarters accessible to handicapped visitors, improve the process by which weather reports were radioed to employees, and a better process for checking out films from the park’s library. Cayou noted that these suggestions not only save time and money, but make it easier for visitors to use and enjoy the park.
50 YEARS AGO
Rudy Cauble of Baudette caught a 16.5-pound northern yesterday while fishing in Jackfish Bay, a short distance from Bohman Airways base. He and his brother-in-law, Jerry Kilde, of Island View Route, were fishing in about five feet of water when the big one took his minnow. It took Cauble about 15 minutes to get the fish out on the ice.
60 YEARS AGO
Rain Sets December Record. Thirty-four hours of rain, with only a two-hour break between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27, brought .59 inches of rain. Had it been fluffy snow instead, you’d be plowing through 10 to 13 inches of new snow.
70 YEARS AGO
George Esslinger and his husky sled dogs are coming to International Falls Thursday noon under the auspices of the Mando Employees Club. The noted dog team driver will offer free rides to children 9 years and younger who report to the city skating rink on the bandshell grounds. There is also a free movie arranged for Thursday morning the by the MEC. A crew of 12 gathered in Angelo Gust’s basement last night to sack candy and nuts. They counted 2,200 sacks, each containing a pound of goodies. The candy will be distributed at the theater. Popcorn also will be given away by theater management.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford