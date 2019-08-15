15 YEARS AGO
Former Falls hockey player, Jason Wise, who spent part of his high school hockey career at Falls High School, was hired as head hockey coach at Marion College in Wisconsin. Wise comes to the Marion Sabres from Hamline University, where he spent the past five years as the Piper’s assistant coach.
25 YEARS AGO
Koochiching County commissioners and staff invite you to the open house at the new Forestland Annex building. Forestland Annex is the new home of: Koochiching County Community Services, Koochiching County Community Health, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, County Coordinator on Aging, Falls Hunger Coalition and Hospice, Inc.
40 YEARS AGO
Four years of concentrated research on Koochiching County have come to a close, and in 18 months the results will be on bookstore shelves. History professor Hiram M. Drache is preparing to write his fifth book, “Koochiching,” which is based on area communities, logging, farming, and history. Drache described his new book as “people history,” and said it is based largely on several diaries of area pioneers and residents. Among others, he studied the diaries of Loman farmer Samuel Plummer who died in 1952 and of former Big Falls resident A.B. Paul. Drache said the book may become two or even three volumes, depending on where he decides to end the history.
50 YEARS AGO
The members of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish said farewell to the Rev. Fr. Gabriel Biondolillo, OMI, with an open house in Aquinas Hall today. Fr. Biondolillo leaves to assume a position as assistant pastor at St. Casimir’s Church in St. Paul. Pouring coffee were Mrs. Larry Fogarty, president of the League; Mrs. Bert LaVigne, of the Tabernacle Society; and Mrs. Eugene Kjellgren, of Catholic Daughters of America. Fr. Gabriel has served St. Thomas Parish since October, 1965.
60 YEARS AGO
Prowlers were routed by shotgun blasts about 2:30 a.m. today from Northernaire Floating Lodges on Rainy Lake after they had stolen a ham from a cooler in the main building at the lodges. They left the ham behind in their flight. Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office reported that the thieves escaped.
70 YEARS AGO
Robert Hartje, Ranier, was announced as the winner of the walleye division of the monthly Erickson Big Fish Derby which ended last Monday. Hartje entered a 9-pound, 4-ounce fish. Runner-up was a 7-pound, 6-ounce specimen caught by Don Randolph, Ranier.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford