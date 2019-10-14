15 YEARS AGO
The one and only Broncos home cross-country meet of the year was at Falls Country Club. Senior captain Katrina Dexter said, “It’s nice to be at home because you have more people cheering for you.” The 38th Hial Pike meet was capped with a first-place finish by the Bronco girls’ team. They out-ran seven other teams on their way to a trophy-winning performance. The boys’ team finished in seventh place.
25 YEARS AGO
Voyageurs National Park maintenance workers Doug Bertilson and Steve Dow prepared a campsite for mobility-impaired campers at a campsite on Namakan Lake’s Squaw Narrows two miles southwest of Kettle Falls. Three park maintenance workers are halfway done with the six-week project, completed at a cost of $15,000. Regular campsites take about a week to complete at a cost of $5,000. Park personnel construct on average about 10 campsites a year.
40 YEARS AGO
Students of Rainy River Community College are settled in for one of the most successful quarters on record at the northern Minnesota community college. It’s successful in the sense that fall enrollment figures are at an all-time high in head-count and only five students away from the full-time equivalent high total. Current enrollment is 479 and with the addition of several mini-courses, fall quarter should go over the 500 mark, according to Dean of Students Ray Berg. Registrar Sue Schultz reported that the past high student count was 462 in 1976.
50 YEARS AGO
Minnesota Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, honorary sorority for women educators, observed Founder’s Day on Sept. 8 at a dinner at The Spot Restaurant. President Helen Robinson brought the meeting to order. Program Chairman Mary Norton reported the schedule of events for the coming year. Jean Thomas, chairman of the altruistic committee, gave a report on the projects suggested for the coming year. Florence Plank gave a report on the luncheon in Virginia on Sept. 20. Alpha Eta was represented at the luncheon by Mrs. Plank, Mrs. Robinson, Leanne Riter, Mary Norton, Ethel Corrin and Martha Cole.
60 YEARS AGO
Ralph Lewis, Birchdale, who used the knowledge he acquired as a leading 4-H club member to instruct other farm boys and girls, was picked as outstanding junior leader in Koochiching County. Donald Petman, county agent, also awarded Ralph, 18, a cup on which his name will be engraved. Lewis will pass on the cup when a successor is selected next year. Some of the many to receive achievement pins and certificates from Petman and Miss Ellen Paetsch, county home agent, were Carol Skoglund, Ericsburg, for home yard improvement; Larry Erickson, Birchdale Boosters, for dairy; David Malmquist, Ericsburg, for field crops; Art Mai, Indus Beavers, for garden; Roger Boorman, Cross River, for soil and water conservation; Wayne Horness, Cross River, for swine; Gerald Boyum, Ray Happy Workers, for beef; Ralph Lewis, Birchdale Boosters, for boy’s agricultural; Dale Watson, Ray Happy Workers, for tractor; and Dick Tye, Brown’s Corner, for sheep.
70 YEARS AGO
Border News:
The chicken dinner served recently by the Catholic ladies was a success, socially and financially.
Congregational Ladies Aid met last Thursday in the home of Mrs. Verne Blake.
Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Holte and children were guests last Sunday at the Willie Hanson home.
Mr. and Mrs. Albin Olson and Mrs. Brita Olson visited last Sunday at the Bob Hanson home.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kopkie have been staying with Harry St. Germain, helping him with his harvest and attending to their own.
Word has been received that Mr. and Mrs. Bob Lauritson are parents of a son born last Sunday at Warroad hospital.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford