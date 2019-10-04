15 YEARS AGO
Falls Fire Department and Ambulance Service are hosting visitors this week as part of National Fire Safety Week. Preschoolers and kindergartners joined children from local day cares for an intro to fire trucks, courtesy of firefighter Gary Houglum. Falls Fire Chief Jerry Jensen demonstrated how to “go low” to get out of a smokey room with the help of Indus kindergartner Tylor Hanson. Firefighter Bruce Wilson, though he looked like Darth Vader when he’s geared up and ready to help, showed there was no dark side to fire prevention.
25 YEARS AGO
Rainy River Community College will offer a class on Microsoft Windows on three Friday afternoons. Windows is a graphical environment that offers new, more versatile ways for you to work with your personal computer. As a result, you need to be familiar with Windows’ capabilities in order to operate many of the microcomputers in the academic and business workplaces. The class, entitled, “I Don’t Do Windows,” will be taught by Tina Meyers.
40 YEARS AGO
Born yesterday to Lorraine and Roger Patch, a daughter Erin Margaret, 7 pounds, 19 1/2 inches. Maternal grandmother is Ella Mylerberg, and paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Patch of Blackduck.
50 YEARS AGO
Bronco royalty were crowned Friday afternoon and presided over the Homecoming parade and game Friday afternoon and evening. They are: John Prettyman and Martha Enzman, junior class king and queen; Lyle Gookins and Sherren Crandall, senior class king and queen; and Janet Phair and David Hanson, sophomore class king and queen. The Bronco football team fought Grand Rapids to a stand-off in the game.
60 YEARS AGO
Mrs. John Alich, Journal correspondent at Border, writes:
In 1914, when I rode downriver on the Agwinde, she was the only steamer left here. The Itasca was resting at Laurel and Kenora had been removed to Rat Portage, or the town of Kenora, as it is now called, where she is still steaming over Lake of the Woods. The bones of the Agwinde lie on Boudreau’s Island on Lake of the Woods. The gasoline powered launches took over the river traffic. They were smaller and more easily maneuvered in a shallower stream as Rainy had become. The Ginger, most prominent in my mind because she carried the mail, is my representative of an era, that of the gasoline boat. All traffic between Baudette and International Falls was on the river until 1916 or ’17. So, Ginger carried mail, freight, and passengers. She was built in 1915 for John Collins, Baudette, by the Dingle Boat Works in St. Paul.
70 YEARS AGO
Carl Oscar Peterson, 62, a long-time resident of International Falls, died unexpectedly yesterday morning, a short time after he and Mrs. (Octavia) Peterson returned from a vacation trip. The deceased had been employed since Dec. 10, 1933, as a counter man in the Mando stores department. Prior to his marriage, he was employed as a clerk in the Olson, Peterson & Co. store, a pioneer establishment in which his brother, Emil Peterson, was a partner.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford