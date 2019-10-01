15 YEARS AGO
The 1954 state football champions are to be honored at the halftime at the Broncos – Blue Devils game. It’s been 50 years since the mythical state championship was brought to International Falls in 1954 and the reunion will have many players from the ’54 team in attendance coming from all over the country. Talking with Jim Holenko, a junior and back-up lineman in ’54, revealed a moment in the Hibbing game that season that summed up how good the team was. On offence, Holenko witnessed Nagurski absolutely flatten four or five Hibbing defenders on one single run play. Holenko tried to take advantage of the situation and went up to coach Frank “Butch” Larson and told the coach that if he let Holenko play fullback, even he would score a touchdown in spite of being a lineman. Coach Larson looked at Holenko and replied, “Son, with this team, I could go in and score.”
25 YEARS AGO
Littlefork/Big Falls junior king Myles Schafer, homecoming queen Kelli Polkinghorne, homecoming king Matt Erholtz, and junior queen Katie Peterson lead the homecoming parade Friday in Littlefork. Future Viking cheerleader 3-year-old Kristi Bloom rode in a float in the parade.
40 YEARS AGO
Reflections by Harry Davey: It was saddening news when I learned of the death of Ted Rowell Sr. of Baudette last week. No town in Minnesota ever had a more loyal booster and finer citizen than this man who “built a better mousetrap” (Rowell Laboratories) and who lived to see the world beat a path to his hometown door. Ted had a warm spot in his heart for International Falls, and I got acquainted with him during his frequent visits, often to attend Rotary Club meetings. While he was a student at the University of Minnesota, Ted spent several summers work in City Drug Store, and came to know many Falls people. He maintained those friendships during his lifetime. Despite the goodly amount of fame and fortune that resulted from Ted’s success in the pharmaceutical manufacturing business, his hat size remained the same.
50 YEARS AGO
Bronislaw (Bronko) Nagurski, All-America tackle on the University of Minnesota football team in the late ‘20s, was selected by the Football Writers Association of America as one of the two all-time standouts in his position. He was photographed with Robert D. Lund, general sales manager of Chevrolet and a native of Duluth. Lund was a high school football standout and played tackle and guard at St. Thomas College in St. Paul. Lund was selected to the Little All-America squad while attending school there from 1938 to 1942. Chevrolet will present a scholarship to the University of Minnesota in Nagurski’s name. The two attended a banquet in New York sponsored by Chevrolet in honor of the All-Time All-America selections.
60 YEARS AGO
Silverdale News by Mrs. Trygve Oslund:
Mrs. Carl Johnson, Cook, and Mrs. Alvin Pedersen served coffee and lunch to the diggers at the cemetery.
Many Silverdale folks attended the Catholic dinner at Summerville Hall at Rauch.
Some Silverdale folks attended the Smorgasbord held in Bear River Lutheran Church parlors. It was given by the Lutheran Ladies Aid.
70 YEARS AGO
The big rush of Koochiching County veterans applying for the state World War II bonus is just about over. Fred Ludwig, county service officer, said that more than half of the county’s 2,500 veterans have signed up. Registration opened Saturday. Volunteer workers from service organizations assisted in the effort. The first batch of registrations was sent to the State Capitol Saturday.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford