15 YEARS AGO
Author Roger MacDonald, M.D., will return home today to read from his new book, “A Country Doctor’s Chronicle: Further Tales of the North Woods.” MacDonald practiced as a rural physician for more than 30 years before becoming director of the Rural Physician Associate Program at the University of Minnesota’s Medical School in 1980. “He’s an incredible individual, a great storyteller,” said Koochiching Historical Museum Director Ed Oerichbauer. “He’ll meet his former patients and remember them all and then all of their families.” MacDonald is scheduled to read today at the Koochiching County Historical Museum and at the Community Building in Littlefork and tomorrow at the Northome Community Building. The country doctor is now 80 years old.
25 YEARS AGO
The Broncos’ 32-0 win over Crosby-Ironton here is spelled out in the statistics. The offense earned 314 yards rushing and picked up 158 yards passing from junior quarterback Andy Shermoen. Shermoen completed five of six passes including a 19-yard touchdown toss. But it was senior halfback Jim Indahl who garnered the most impressive numbers. Indahl scored two touchdowns, intercepted two passes and rushed 152 yards on just 12 attempts. Bronco running mate Paul Hilfer joined Indahl in shattering the 100-yard barrier, rushing 27 times for 127 yards.
40 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Brown celebrated their 50th anniversary Aug. 25 at the Ranier Community Building. An evening of dining and dancing was hosted by the couple’s six children: Harvey, Richard, Robert and Pearl, of International Falls; Sylvia, of Marysville, Wash.; and Melvin, of Bryan, Texas. A speech on family history was given by the couple’s son, Robert, who traced their ancestral roots from the Mayflower landing of the Pilgrims through the eventual settling of the Browns on the Black River near Loman. About 300 friends and relatives attended from the local area and many distant points.
50 YEARS AGO
About Local Folks:
Two Nation Promenaires Square Dance Club will have a regular dance at 8:30 in the International Falls Community auditorium. Mr. and Mrs. Bill Scholler and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Scruster will be in charge of the program.
The afternoon branch of the Women of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church met at the home of Mrs. Richard Fox. Mrs. Charles Bertram was elected secretary.
A 50th wedding anniversary open house for Mr. and Mrs. Alvin A. Norton will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in their home at 106 13th St. Friends of the couple are cordially invited to attend.
The regular Saturday night dance of the Rainy Lake Reelers has been cancelled due to a wedding dance in the Ranier Community Hall.
A “kick-off” meeting and coffee party for the Falls Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Membership Drive will be held at the home of Mrs. Russell Summer, 141 Riverview Boulevard.
60 YEARS AGO
Moose meat will go on sale in Big Falls soon. It’s all because two Koochiching County school men hit a 900-pound bull moose with their car on Highway 71 about three miles south of Margie while returning from a school meeting last night in Bemidji. Warren Bilben, superintendent of the unorganized school district, and Douglas Anderson, county superintendent of schools, were slightly injured. The animal was taken to Big Falls where it was dressed out this morning in the Halvorson Trees garage, the only place in town big enough to handle it. The meat will be sold by the state at the W.P. Regal Red Owl store next week.
70 YEARS AGO
Northome News by Mrs. Edgar Johnson:
Joe Fogarty, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Fogarty, has returned from Falls Memorial Hospital where he was confined due to pneumonia.
Miss Gladys Skoe has accepted a teaching position in the Detroit Lakes public schools. She was a member of the 1949 graduation class of Bemidji State Teachers College.
Northome Women’s Club held its first fall meeting in the home of Mrs. H.D. Barber, with Mrs. Earnest Larsen as assisting hostess. The meeting was conducted by Mrs. Gilbert Johnson, president. Many suggestions were made concerning the improvement of the premium list of our county fair book. Mrs. K. E. Griffith was in charge of the program. Refreshments were served by the hostesses.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford