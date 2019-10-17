15 YEARS AGO
The International Falls Lion Club is sponsoring their fourth annual Sight Night on Halloween to collect used eyeglasses. The Lions would appreciate assistance from the public in getting eye glasses for Dr. Jim Davey, an International Falls optometrist, to take to the needy in the Honduras and Ecuador. Dr. Davey sees up to 150 patients each day while he is Ecuador and Honduras and gives out as many as 2,000 pairs per trip so the need for eyeglasses is great.
25 YEARS AGO
Sam Holenko, 71, 524 Eighth St., died Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was born Dec. 24, 1922, in International Falls, where he was a lifelong resident. He served as staff sergeant in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946, participating in the Middle Eastern and European theatres. He worked at the Woodland office for Boise Cascade as an accountant.
40 YEARS AGO
The annual meeting of the Koochiching Men’s Garden Club took place in the Gold Room of the Rex Complex. Retiring President Hilford Johnson thanked members for the cooperation he received during his two-year tenure. New elected officers are: Mike Blechinger, president; Cecil Routier, vice president; Charley M. Johnson, secretary; and Charles Knoblauch, treasurer. Program Chairman John Ettestad introduce Mr. and Mrs. Tom Basterash. Basterash, retired superintendent of the Minnesota, Dakota, and Western Railway, recently returned from the Amazon jungle country in Brazil and spoke of his experience there.
50 YEARS AGO
A one-man show by artist Ray Berg will open Tuesday at Rainy River State Junior College. Twenty-three works, including mostly oils, but also some collages, will be in the exhibit. Paintings of flowers dominate in the collection. Berg, who came to the Falls to teach art in junior high school, later transferred to Falls High School. He helped organize and promote the International Art Association, was chairman of the Association’s summer art workshop in Ranier for three years, and is responsible for the art exhibits at the Border Concert Association concerts.
60 YEARS AGO
Members of the Tuesday Musicale are reminded by their hostess, Mrs. Gerald Wagness, for tomorrow’s meeting at Atsokan Island to be on the dock promptly at 8 p.m. for the ride on the cruiser, “Virginia,” across the lake to the island. “Song in Your Bonnet” is the theme of the meeting. Women of the Moose, child care committee, will meet at the home of Mrs. Evelyn Poirer, Fort Frances. Mrs. Noreen Berg is chairman of the committee.
70 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Al Esslinger, a seasoned wartime pilot, has plans to fly again. After the fishermen and the hunters have left the well-known Esslinger’s Resort on Lake Kabetogama, Moya Esslinger plans to be back at the controls for some more happy, adventurous hours in the clouds. She is a World War II Women’s Airforce Service Pilot (WASP) with more than 6,000 hours to her credit and considered one of the most skillful women pilots in the world. Few people know that she has flown almost every kind of civilian and military aircraft produced in this country. When Mrs. Esslinger goes back to flying, it will be as a full-fledged first lieutenant in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford