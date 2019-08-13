15 YEARS AGO
Winners of the Boise Children’s Safety Contest are Casey Maruk, kindergarten; Tayler Hebner, first grade; Levi Lucy, second grade; Nick Anderson, third grade; Gary Hultman, fourth grade; Sarah Maruk, fifth grade; and Ryan Tomevi, sixth grade.
25 YEARS AGO
The Annual Bear Fest in Northome turned into the Brrrr Fest with chilly temperatures and high winds keeping potential visitors at home. Although turnout was light for some events during the combination Bear Fest and Koochiching County Fair, the annual parade and 4-H exhibits attracted their best showings ever. Best float winner was the Bridgie Neighbors, which called its entry “Golden Oldies” and featured the area’s two oldest couples – Ben and Margaret Elhard and Leighton and Jean Sweatt. Both are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries.
40 YEARS AGO
Three persons have retired from Boise Cascade Corp. Carl Lindgren was a utility yard man, Sigurd Sjoblom a heavy equipment operator, and Orville Schultz a beater engineer. Sjoblom’s family moved north after being burned out in the Cloquet fire. After finishing school, he helped on his father’s farm in Ericsburg. In 1940 he began his career with Boise, spending his time in the yard department. Lindgren worked as a logger with his father and did some commercial fishing. After spending time in the CCC camps, he moved to International Falls in 1942. He began work in the Insulite plant, transferring to the wood room and yard later on. After leaving school, Schultz began work in the CCC camps and with the Milwaukee Railroad. He later worked for the flour mill in St. Paul and, for a short while, the Navy yards in California. In 1951, he began work in the beater room.
50 YEARS AGO
Miss Lorella Johnson was the guest of honor at a bridal shower Aug. 6 in the State Bank community room. The honored guest, her mother, Mrs. Roy C. Johnson, her sisters, the Misses Bunnie and Arlys Johnson, and the mother and sister of the groom-to-be, Mrs. Hazel Fulton and Miss Ruth Fulton, were presented corsages as they were seated at the head table. Pale blue and white, the colors selected by the bride-to-be, were used in the decorations. Miss Johnson will become the bride of Donald Fulton on Saturday at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
60 YEARS AGO
Skies will be smiling and Old Sol will beam down on Smokey’s Third Annual Timbertennial celebration in International Falls on opening day. Thousands of celebrants will be entertained for two days at 15 events. The Timbertennial queen candidates are Kathleen Arney, Shelly Jones, Lois Budris, JoAnn Swedback, Rose Marie Joyal, Betty Miggens and Barbara Anderson. A Timbertennial favorite, the timber-cutting contest, will see eight competitors for the championship filing up their saws to make haste at felling the 16-inch Norways placed in the hockey arena.
70 YEARS AGO
Dedication Dance! Kabetogama VFW Hall, on Kabetogama Dedication Day. Music by Tony and the Boys!
A former Falls resident now serving as associate pastor of First Congregational Church, Evanston, Ill., will conduct the 11 o’clock service today at the Bethlehem Church. His topic is “The Life That Counts.” The Rev. Marshall Ek is a 1925 graduate of Falls High School.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford