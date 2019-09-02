15 YEARS AGO
A variety of talent will be showcased on the local stage as the Borderland Concert Association is ready to kick off the 2004-05 entertainment season. Featured will be international offerings such as Chinese acrobats, a jug band and the Czech boys’ choir. Performances will be in Backus Auditorium.
25 YEARS AGO
Katie Bruggeman, daughter of Peggy Vigoren and John Bruggeman, will be attending the Minnesota School of Arts Education, located in Golden Valley, during the 1994-95 high school year. Bruggeman was accepted into the literary arts program and will attend the arts high school as a junior.
40 YEARS AGO
From the unbelievable speed of boats whipping around the bay to Mayor Ed Woods participating in Sunday’s powwow, Ranier’s Founders’ Days’ celebration was an overwhelming success. The three-day event attracted thousands of Borderland residents despite the weather, which threatened but never really interfered with the festivities. The event included power boat races, a powwow with 100 costumed dancers, a streetdance and a sailboat regatta. Mayor Woods noted that he’d heard the event proclaimed as “Ed’s Woodstock” because of the crowds of people and jammed streets.
50 YEARS AGO
Lightening and fire caused damage to the upstairs apartment of Mrs. Nina Wolk, 405 Fourth St. The bolt struck at 11 p.m. “No one was hurt,” said Mrs. Wolk, who lives with her son, Richard, 14. It took firemen about an hour to extinguish the blaze in the roof and ceiling. In addition, several other items were damaged.
60 YEARS AGO
Hot lunches will be served at a cost of 25 cents for students and 50 cents for teachers in the Forestland, Holler and Backus Junior High cafeterias beginning Wednesday noon. Backus students will have 20-minute lunch periods; lunch periods for other students range from 20 minutes to an hour and 20 minutes.
70 YEARS AGO
Playoffs in the International Falls golf club tournament have been set for Sept. 18, Jim Stone, tournament chairman, announced. In the men’s championship flight, Everett Riley has advanced to the finals. C.E. Lindvall, 1948 club championship winner, and Einar Frykman will play to see who goes on to meet Riley. In the women’s championship division, Mrs. George Bateman awaits the winner of the match between Mrs. Lyle Laidlaw, 1948 women’s club champion, and Mrs. A. C. Hanson.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford