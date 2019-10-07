15 YEARS AGO
Koochiching County commissioners are set to discuss a plan to construct a fishing pier for a kid’s fishing pond east of International Falls. The board is scheduled to discuss the proposed fishing pier with Land Commissioner Dennis Hummitzsch. The pond would be on a county-owned gravel pit near Rainy Lake One Stop and would be stocked by the state Department of Natural Resources with trout and blue gills.
25 YEARS AGO
The Bronco football team’s offense returned to basics in a 36-0 shutout of the Greenway Raiders. The Falls’ offensive interior owned the line of scrimmage on a brisk, wet and windy night. The result was this: Bronco runners rushed 59 times for 373 yards, including 149 yards on 23 carries by senior Paul Hilfer and 137 yards on 16 attempts by Jim Indahl.
40 YEARS AGO
Commissioner Richard Braun of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (DOT) is scheduled to be in International Falls to discuss planned highway cutbacks with citizens of the area, according to Falls City Council President Bob Anderson. Anderson said that Braun has been traveling about the state, meeting with citizens to discuss highway cutbacks. The commissioner met today with residents of the Bemidji area. County Engineer Doug Grindell represented the Falls at that meeting.
50 YEARS AGO
Tastee Freez will open an outlet in the Falls at the corner of Third Street and Sixth Avenue in 60 to 90 days. Tony Piekarski and Son, sub-contractors, were pouring the foundation today. The 42- by 37-foot concrete block building will have red, white and blue glazed tile. There will be seating for 48 persons inside.
60 YEARS AGO
Parents of four border city youths involved in the felling of the KGHS radio transmitting tower were called in today to confer with County Attorney John Furuseth. Furuseth said he summoned the youths’ parents to appraise them of the circumstances of the case and the seriousness of the offense. Charges to be filed against the quartet are still under review. The 153-foot tower was felled, apparently as a lark. The station was off the air for 24 hours. A new antenna tower was erected and placed in use yesterday.
70 YEARS AGO
Three Journal carriers were awarded certificates Saturday in connection with the newspaper’s observance of National Newspaper Week. The certificates were based on standards set by the Inland Daily Press Association and called for high scholastic standing at school, as well as handling a newspaper delivery route in a business-like manner. Leonard Lundin, Journal circulation manager, presented the certificates to: David Thomas, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sig Thomas, 1124 Ninth Ave.; Elvyra Grandaw, 12, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warner Grandaw, 1017 Eighth St.; and Donald Mason, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Mason, 622 First St. E., Fort Frances.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford