15 YEARS AGO
Marcia Stewart and Suzie Best, representing the Koochiching Economic Development Authority, chose the winning “Snowbuck” on live radio. The holder of ticket 825953 will receive $5,000 – as long as he or she comes forward by Jan. 5.
25 YEARS AGO
The Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently conducted a Voice of Democracy contest. First place went to Darlena Erickson, second place to Ross Murray and third to Jennifer Hansen.
40 YEARS AGO
Ralph Thompson, head trucker in Boise Cascade Corp. paper mill beater room, retired last month with more than 31 years of service. He was married to Arlene Williams of Mizpah in 1945. They have one son and three daughters — Darlene Flueger, Carol Lee and Eva Thompson reside in Hibbing; Ervin lives in Tacoma, Wash. Planning to keep busy in retirement, Thompson will spend his time welding and fixing things around the house.
50 YEARS AGO
Rainy River Reflections, by Harry Davey:
The local Salvation Army will get a helping hand Saturday when scores of local Rotarians and other men of the community will be in charge of the Army’s famous “Christmas kettles” at 14 stations around town. Because of this Rotary-sponsored gesture, perhaps you’ll be interested in the story of those kettles. One dark, storm night just before Christmas of 1894, a large ship was wrecked off the rocky coast near San Francisco. Survivors – wet, cold and hungry – were helped to shelter in a nearby Salvation Army building. Since California, like the rest of the nation, was in the grips of a depression, there were few “extras” on hand. An enterprising lassie picked up a kettle and dashed out into the bitter cold. At a busy street corner, she set up a sign, “Keep the Kettle boiling,” and that night there was soup enough for all.
60 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Davison, residents of International Falls for 28 years, will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on Christmas Day. They were married in Selby, S.D., Dec. 25, 1906.
70 YEARS AGO
Loman News:
Mrs. Hugh Wright and daughter, Virginia, returned to Niles, Mich., last week after visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.E. Mannausau, and attending their golden wedding celebration at the Loman school auditorium. Other guests of the Mannausaus for the celebration were Mr. and Mrs. Leo Schultz, of Hibbing, who returned to the range town Monday.
James Plummer has been on the sick list for a few days.
The ice is slowly being removed from the roads. Gravel crews are shoveling sand onto the curves and hills. Roads were dangerous for bus traffic last week and the school had a three-day holiday.
Compiled by
Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford