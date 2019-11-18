15 YEARS AGO
“Room for Dessert” will be open today during the Talent Show at Backus Auditorium.
Please join us for an Open House today in honor of Charlotte Patterson’s 80th Birthday, Highway 11-71.
Faith’s Fall Fashion Review, Brunch, Crafts and Bake Sale today, the Hideaway. Tickets, $8.
25 YEARS AGO
Littlefork/Big Falls Vikings didn’t lack fans at the Metrodome. A large contingent was on hand to cheer on the Vikings. Unfortunately for the town, Kittson Central dominated the game early and went on to win the State Semifinal 34-6. Defensively, the Vikings kept themselves in the game, forcing a season-high six turnovers on the Wolfpack of Kittson Central. Though L-BF recovered three Kittson fumbles and intercepted passes, only once were they able to convert those opportunities into points.
40 YEARS AGO
Gust Dahlstrom, of Littlefork, was honored at a 90th birthday party in the Littlefork Apartments. Dahlstrom was born on Nov. 9, 1889, in Ljusne, Sweden. Upon arriving in the United States in 1908, he farmed in Cando, N.D., until 1910 when he homesteaded in Haver, Mont., and lived there until 1919. He then moved to Littlefork to work in the woods, and lived with his brother, Henry, with his parents, who had purchased the Isaacson acreage in Meadowbrook Township. In the early 1920s, he began his barbering career with Mr. Perrigo in Littlefork and was employed in the shop until 1927, when he moved to Bemidji. In 1940, he returned and purchased the shop. He married Irene Johnson Miller several years later. She died seven years ago. He retired about 15 years ago, at the age of 75, and his apprentice, of three years, Howard Elliott, took over the shop.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Tecla Holmquist of the Falls and her twin brother, Gust Dahlstrom, of Littlefork, were honored by 100 friends and relatives on the occasion of their 80th birthday. The open house was held at Mrs. Holmquist’s residence. A three-tiered birthday cake, decorated in fall colors, centered the serving table and was cut and served by Mrs. Curtis Holmquist, daughter-in-law of Mrs. Tecla Holmquist. Mrs. Eric Tive presided at the coffee service and Mrs. Alice Swanson attended the guest books. They received a dozen red roses from their sister, Mrs. Bertha Simmons, Salem, Ore. Tecla and Gust were born in Ljusdal, Sweden, in 1889.
60 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Olga Anderson, Littlefork, was honored last Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. M.C. Longballa on the occasion of her 80th birthday. During the social afternoon, she was honored with many cards and gifts. Mrs. Stanley Lindvall, Mrs. Tom LaRock, Mrs. C.A. Anderson, Mrs. Stuart Robertson, Mrs. Obert Olson and Mrs. E.J. Childgren assisted Mrs. Longballa with refreshments which included two birthday cakes.
70 YEARS AGO
Cara Linda Club of Birchdale welcomed two new members during its November meeting in the home of Mrs. Emil Ostlund. New members were Mrs. Melvin Gabrielson and Mrs. Jerome Nolin. The business meeting was conducted by Mrs. H.E. Peterson. Mrs. Merle Bennett was in charge of the program, the theme of which was Thanksgiving. Mrs. Ole Nelson will entertain the group for its December meeting. Chairmen of the Christmas party will be Mrs. Hilmer Rud and Mrs. Peterson.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford