15 YEARS AGO
A plan to address bullying and violence in International Falls schools, “Creating a Culture of Change,” was introduced by Falls Community Education Director and co-founder of the Youth At Risk Coalition Mary Beth Tuohy.
City workers Mike Holden and Mike Fox hung 48 wreaths from city lights in downtown International Falls. The wreaths were provided by Project Pride, a group composed of Patty Ballan, Cindy Howe and Janine Burtness.
25 YEARS AGO
International Falls students Candace Hauge and Rachel Johnson attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp (RYLA) held at the University of Minnesota, Crookston, sponsored by District No. 5580 of Rotary International. Participation in RYLA is offered to outstanding young men and women who have demonstrated leadership capabilities, academic achievement, participation in school and community activities and work experience.
40 YEARS AGO
Customs officer Shirley Weidner gets a candy cane from Santa this morning while clearing the bearded gent into the United States, thus officially opening the Christmas season in Borderland.
Bronco tankers win section title! The Falls, which clinched its title over last year’s champion, Virginia, and the runner-up, Grand Rapids, in the final event, scored 234 points. Rapids scored 231. The team sends six individuals and one relay team to the state meet at the University of Minnesota’s Cooke Hall next Friday and Saturday. Kim Kosterow won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle swims with relative ease, Arlys Johnson won the 50-yard freestyle and broke a section and pool record, and Karmel Hoffman continued her domination of Section 4 divers. “The girls did just super,” said Bronco Coach Rick Reed.
50 YEARS AGO
“Up the Down Staircase” is playing this weekend at Backus Auditorium. In the cast are Gretchen Haugland, who portrays motherly teacher Beatrice Schacter, Dave Clinton playing poetry-writing English teacher Paul Barringer, Charlotte Wolf by Nancy Niemi, Ella Friedenberg by Michele Beer, Frances Eagan by Judy Johnson, Dr. Maxwell Clarke by Alden Arola, Sadie Finch by Nancy Phaklides, Samuel Bester by Dan Kroeten, J.J. McHabe by Dave Stadum. The delightful two-act comedy traces the life of a novice teacher and her first students.
60 YEARS AGO
The North Star Electric Cooperative, making a brave start 15 years ago with 650 members, has grown to 2,650 members, Manager G.M. Farel told the annual meeting of the organization Saturday, at Littlefork. Its highlines extend over Lake of the Woods, northern Koochiching and northwestern St. Louis counties. They reach as far south as Ash Lake and as far east as Black Bay.
70 YEARS AGO
Miss Corrine Enhelder, Koochiching County nurse, has returned recently from University of Minnesota continuation study center where she took a two-day course in maternal and child care.
Don Dessin, Falls High School senior, will close his five-week term as Junior Rotarian at the weekly meeting of the Falls Rotary Club at the Café Revell.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford