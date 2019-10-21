15 YEARS AGO
Walter Mondale was the last vice president to visit International Falls in October 1979. Mondale told locals he often brought back fish from the area for President Jimmy Carter, naming a fishing spot 50 miles north of the Falls as one of his favorite places to relax. “It’s much cheaper than going to a therapist,” said Mondale. The vice president is stopping in International Falls to award $6 million for airport renovations and funding for the Koochiching County Law Enforcement Center.
25 YEARS AGO
The annual meeting of the local Federated Women’s Clubs, consisting of the Margaret Corell Club, the Aquilo Women’s League and the Rainy Lake Women’s Club, was held Oct. 6 at the First Lutheran Church. The Rainy Lake Women’s Club was the host club. The evening’s speaker, Dr. Ada Helleloid, spoke about the women of Pakistan and modeled several items of clothing. Jessie Laurion welcomed all and accompanied them in singing, “America the Beautiful.” She also introduced the Eighth District President Mable Schauland and Koochiching County President Jean Manley. The attendance prize was won by Barb Fisher. Lunch was served by Eunice Holt, Barb Kruskopf, Agnes Henrickson and Linnea Mannausau.
40 YEARS AGO
Members of the Fort Frances Women’s Institute were guests of the Margaret Corell Club at its potluck dinner meeting in the Falls Community Building. Hostesses were members of the Social Arrangements Committee – Jean Manley, Esther Talsness, Ester Tone, Marian Wagner, Lucille Kroll and Mona Ostroot. A harvest motif was used in table decorations. Violinist Robert Hilke Jr., a sophomore at Rainy River Community College, played a medley of fiddle selections – quadrilles, polkas, waltzes,and a schottische. Slide presentations of “History of Koochiching County,” Arthur Przybilla, narrator, and “History of Transportation,” Betty Hilke, narrator, were shown by Effie Hanover.
50 YEARS AGO
The Ericsburg 4-H Club met at the Leonard Kucera home on Oct. 7. President LeRoy Knutson brought the meeting to order with Jeanice Stoffel leading the 4-H and American Flag pledges. Roll call was answered by naming a wild game bird. Secretary’s report was read by Felicia Caswell in place of Linda Knutson. Election of officers was held: president, LeRoy Knutson; vice president, Felicia Caswell; secretary, Linda Knutson; treasurer, Linda Blowers; reporter, Jeanice Stoffel.
60 YEARS AGO
If the Fort Frances Highlanders can pipe and drum with any ability, it’s because a couple of tutors were possessed with mountains of determination. It started with Don Forrester, ex-piper with the Canadian army. He took an accountant apprentice, papermaker, stock keeper, clerk, and highway engineer, among others, and turned them into expert bag-pipers. Then came Lyle Fleming, who followed the pipe major’s example and picked some likely looking prospects off the street. After months of practice the outfit drummed up their courage and made their first public appearance in Fort Frances. They followed with participation in parades in International Falls. Enjoying immediate success, the Highlanders have now set about to enlarge their organization. They are looking for eight pipers and six drummers to build the compliment up to 26 members.
70 YEARS AGO
Peter L. Mathison, 90, Ericsburg’s oldest citizen, died unexpectedly on Sunday at his home. Born in Nambalan, Norway, on July 12, 1859, he immigrated to American in 1885, settling in Wisconsin. Later he went to Ottertail County, Minn., and later he headed to the north Minnesota border. He reached Ericsburg in 1908 and made the community his permanent home. He followed his trade as a millwright and a carpenter and did some farming. He was employed by the Rat Root Excelsior plant during its operation in 1917-1919. He married Mary Amundson in Ottertail County in 1908. His widow survives. There were no children. Last rites will be conducted Wednesday in the Ericsburg church by Rev. R.O. Evans. Interment will be in the Ericsburg cemetery. Green Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford