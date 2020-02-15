15 years ago
Boise Cascade LLC filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to generate up to $575 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The IPO will return the company to its position as a publicly-traded manufacturing firm. Boise LLC is the company created by the Chicago-based private equity firm Madison Dearborn following its purchase of the International Falls paper mill and others across the country, as well as its timberlands for $3.7 billion.
25 years ago
Ann Wietecha, 71, of International Falls, died Monday, February 13, at the Littlefork Care Center. She was born on August 24, 1923, in Littlefork, to Mike and Anna Germain. As a child, she lived with her family on Black River Road near Loman and attended the Fairland School. In her teenage years, her family moved to the Falls.
Carl O. LaVallie, 75, died Saturday, February 11, at his daughter’s home in Bemidji. He was born on May 28, 1921, in Forrest, MN. For several years he was employed with the Civilian Conservation Corps in the Effie and Big Fork areas. For more than 20 years, he was employed by the city of International Falls as a heavy equipment operator. Survivors include his 11 children and their families, a brother, two sisters and nieces and nephews.
40 years ago
The new Falls Airport terminal building also is home to the local office of the U. S. Weather Service. After cutting the ribbon for the terminal building, Vice President Walter F. Mondale dedicated the bureau headed by George Josephs locally. Officials from both Minneapolis and the Falls took part in the ceremony. Assisting Vice President Mondale were: Ron Willis, deputy chief of the Weather Service Forecast Office at Minneapolis; Ernest Pelto, hydrologist from Minneapolis; John Graff, meteorologist from Minneapolis; Josephs; and Bob Anderson, president of the Falls City Council and Falls Airport Commission.
50 years ago
The Minnesota State V.F.W. Bantam Hockey Tournament is being conducted this weekend at Bronco Arena. Participants are: International Falls, Litchfield, Eveleth, Owatonna, Crystal, New Ulm, St. Paul Rice and Thief River Falls. Admission: Adults, 75 cents per day; children, 35 cents.
60 years ago
Patricia McCarvill, 18, won the district 4-H club speaking contest at Grand Rapids over radio station KOZY. The topic was “Why I Am Concerned With The World Refugee Problem.” Pat is the second district winner in Koochiching county since the beginning of the annual 4-H radio speaking contest in 18 years ago. Clayton Peterson, Loman 4-Rivers 4-H club, was the district champion in 1945. Patricia, freshman student of Bemidji State college, is a member of the Northome Progressor club. She was awarded $15 for winning the district championship. She will compete in the state contest on the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota.
70 years ago
Another in the popular series of adult square dances will be staged at Community Auditorium on Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., it was learned today. Frank Waldbillig, the master caller, and Marvin Erickson, who squeezes out those lilting accordion melodies, will spark the dance. The affair is free of charge.