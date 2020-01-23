15 YEARS AGO
A spaghetti dinner benefit tonight at the Elks Club for Peewee player Tommy Sims drew an estimated 800 to 1,000 attendees. Players on Sims’ hockey team did the dishes, cleared tables and served people drinks. Tim Bright, one of Timmy’s Peewee coaches, set up the benefit. Elks official Leif Larsen told the newspaper that the benefit was the largest in the local Elks’ Club history.
25 YEARS AGO
Voyageurs aren’t as common as they used to be, but you can still find some around, telling tales about the river. Randy Bauer, a biology professor at Rainy River Community College and a seasonal ranger at Voyageurs National Park, embarked on a two-year kayaking trip just over 20 years ago. Along with two childhood friends, the trio started out on their journey from Lake Itasca, the source of the Mississippi River. The trip was scheduled to take Bauer and his friends, Jerry Mimbach and Tom Anderson, in a circle around the country and was named “The Trilogy” because of the three waterways the participants planned to paddle — lakes, rivers, and the ocean. Bauer planned the trip, and estimated it would take a year to complete. He had recently completed his tour of duty in the military and, for him, the trip was a way to learn more about himself and enjoy a simple way of life. The 7,500-mile journey, which began on Sept. 8, 1974, ended on Aug. 30, 1976.
40 YEARS AGO
Winners have been announced in a Boise Cascade safety poster contest conducted by the Woodlands Accident Prevention Committee. The contest was conducted in the fourth grades of Holler, Falls Elementary and Alexander Baker elementary schools. The theme was, “What Winter Safety Means to Me.” First-place winners were Anthony Thydean, Holler; Jeff Hausmann, Falls Elementary; and Jamie Lepper, Alexander Baker. Second-place winners were Julie Engelking, Holler; Steven Hardwig, Falls Elementary; and Kris Bradseth, Alexander Baker.
50 YEARS AGO
Dr. Jon Talsness was appointed as one of the medical advisors of the Koochiching County Unit of the American Cancer Society at the regular meeting. Talsness will work with Dr. Terry Kalar, D.D.S. as a medical team for the County Unit. Mrs. W.F. Cantwell, president, announced that the Rev. Vergil Anderson, pastor of the First Lutheran Church of International Falls and First Bethany Church, Loman, will act as the 1970 Crusade Chairman for Koochiching County. Mr. and Mrs. C.S. DeBoer, of Ray, were introduced as representatives of the County Unit from Ray. The Cancer Crusade Fund Drive will begin in April.
60 YEARS AGO
A petition by the District 361 Board of Education asking the Falls City Council to annex the 31-acre site of the new high school building may be presented to the council at the regular meeting tonight. The 31-acre tract lies outside the municipal limits and school officials want it included as part of the city proper.
Rainy River Reflections, by Harry Davey:
For years, Bert Aydt, Daily Journal staffer, has been telling fellow employees about all of the fish he catches. No one ever saw any of Aydt’s fish until Saturday, when he lugged in this lunker he speared in Black Bay. The fish weighed 15 pounds, 3 ounces. He also (he sez) speared two other smaller northerns that morning.
70 YEARS AGO
One of the largest timberwolves ever caught in this vicinity was trapped near Gemmell Sunday by Alvin Frankie and Odvar Dahl, both of Gemmell. The two men reported the marauder, estimated at a good 100 pounds, hit a No. 4 snare. Dahl and Frankie snared three other wolves in the Gemmell vicinity.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford