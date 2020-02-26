15 years ago
Broncos captain’s Eric Boe and Rhegy Gelo were part of an impressive showing by the Broncos swimming and diving team at the Section 4A meet. The Broncos’ swimmers had a total of 30 swims, with 29 swims equal to or better than their best times going into the meet. They finished in the top eight in five events, with their best finish in the 200-yard relay. Chris Giavarini, Dan Ducharme, Rhegy Gelo, and Raph Gelo combined to finish in fifth place.
25 years ago
The Broncos remain at No. 7 in Class A in the State AP Hockey Poll. The Broncos are 14-7-1… The family of LeRoy Epley requests your presence honoring him on his 80th birthday at the Ranier Community Building… The Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club Fishing Derby, today, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
40 years ago
The lights were bright in the Ranier City Council Chambers Monday night as the council moved its meeting up one day to clear the decks for tonight’s precinct caucuses. The question of whether Ranier will be able to afford those bright lights next year, when Minnesota Power & Light (MP&L) takes over, dominated much of the meeting. Under MP&L’s present rate structure, the cost for street lighting in the city will increase from $2,000 to $6,000. Mayor Ed Woods said MP&L’s commercial rate will wipe out all profits from the municipal liquor store.
50 years ago
Falls High School is sending a string quintet to the fifth annual String Quartet Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN. The quintet will be accompanied by the instrumental music teacher, Benhard Niemi. This is the first time that Falls High School has participated in the festival. Attending will be Bill Niemi and Dixie Frick, violins; Cindy Holland, cello; Ellen Wallen, bass; and Kathy Kirk, viola.
60 years ago
The death of Francis White, 85, in Ashland, Ohio has removed one of the leading pioneers of a bygone era in Koochiching. Mr. White’s attractive homestead, which he developed from a trackless wilderness, stands on the banks of the Littlefork river as a memento to this rugged settler who, with his bride, first made their home in a tent pitched on the site in 1901. It can be seen from Highway 71. Mr. White passed away while he and his second wife were spending the winter in Ashland to be near her son, Hugh DiOnne, and family. The remains are being shipped to Littlefork for internment. Born on a farm in Altona, Ont. in 1875, married to his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth Forsyth, in 1899, White came to Koochiching in 1901 with Elizabeth and a 14 x 18 tent that they made. They built a log house that first winter and in a short time the Whites were granted the right to establish a post office, which was called Forsyth in honor of Mrs. White’s maiden name. They operated the office in their home for several years. Settlers who came in about six years before the Whites included the Joseph and Frank Pelland families, the A.T. Scarletts, Bill Kiever, Clarence Kendall, Patrick Fitzpatrick, and Bill Slingerland. At that time, the latter’s cabin was the only building in which is now Littlefork. The Whites could plainly hear the drums when the Indians in the village across from the mouth of the Littlefork river would beat them of an evening when the wind was right. The Whites found this soothing as it made them feel that there were other people who did not live too far away. The Whites had one child that died in infancy. Mrs. White also passed away and years later Mr. White married Mrs. Helen DiOnne who, as Miss McCool, was one of the early teachers in the county. She was an assistant to Miss Annie Shelland. After 54 years of residence on the homestead, sickness caused them to leave the farm and they moved into Littlefork. There he has a good home, a garden, and maintains his interest in agricultural work.
70 years ago
The Foyt and Titus families had a monopoly on auction bridge and cribbage prizes at the Mando Employee Club card party conducted on Saturday night. Mrs. Harry Foyt posted high score in auction bridge and her husband was high scorer for the men. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Titus held high scores in cribbage. In contract bridge, Mrs. Eli Allen and Emil Kantor headed the players. Mrs. Gregg Selsaas and P.E. Holm won honors in Norwegian whist. Mrs. Fred Newman won the door prize. Lunch was served following play.
