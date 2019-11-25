15 YEARS AGO
Falls High School junior Rhegy Gelo, No. 44, was named to the All-State Football Team as an Honorable Mention player. Gelo finished the season with more than 1,800 yards rushing and led the defense in tackles and defensive points.
The Falls Broncos volleyball team had three players earned awards from the Iron Range Conference. Senior captain Katie Prettyman was named to the All-Conference Team, while fellow captain and junior Jena Gordon and sophomore Brittany Bolstad were honorable mention.
25 YEARS AGO
Volunteers Edna Vigoren and Etta Jean Goulet prepared traditional Thanksgiving meals at the VFW Hall. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, more than 75 people indulged in the meal and 40 plates were delivered to shut-ins. Volunteers from Friends Against Abuse and the Senior Center also helped with the event, and First National Bank donated the food.
40 YEARS AGO
Former Falls High School Athletic Director Walt Scheela, 68, died this morning at his home in Rochester. Scheela, a 1930 graduate of Falls High School, lettered on the high school basketball and football teams. He was the captain of the Falls basketball team his junior and senior seasons. He won eight letters in baseball and football at Moorhead Teachers College before graduating in 1937. After five years of teaching and coaching in Crookston, Scheela returned home to accept a position as Koochiching County clerk of court. In 1943, he began teaching and coaching in the Falls school system, coaching both football and basketball until 1946. He assisted with the track and baseball teams, and in 1954, began a 10-year term as head baseball coach. Scheela became athletic director in 1946 and served in that capacity until 1975. The Bronco athletic program grew from two sports when he began to 16 when he retired, and he was athletic director during all six of the Broncos’ state hockey championships. Last month, in honor of Scheela, the Falls School Board renamed the baseball field to Walt Scheela Field.
50 YEARS AGO
Snapping turtles – about 20 of them – left the Falls for delivery to the Como Zoo. The eggs were found, kept, hatched and now transported by the Ken Johnson family, 129 Riverview Blvd. Fifty of the eggs were found on July 6 in Ernest Oberholtzer’s garden. They began hatching about Oct. 10, according to Mrs. Johnson, and several were given to the junior college, neighbors and the Johnson children, Dawn, Jill, and Keir.
60 YEARS AGO
A beautiful Colorado Blue spruce tree planted in 1941 was harvested this morning from the D.J. McCarthy yard, 1006 Second St. A border city department crew cut down the 30-foot evergreen and hauled it to the foot of Third Street where it was hoisted into place on the Northern Pacific Depot grounds. It will be flanked by six small spruce furnished by the Mando woodlands section.
70 YEARS AGO
Volunteer woodsmen sharpen axes in preparation for the Christmas tree-cutting bee scheduled for tomorrow by Elks Lodge. George Hnatiuk turns the crank of an old-fashioned grindstone while Wayne Haglund holds the blade against the revolving surface. Milton Kochaniuk waits his turn.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford