The Lake of the Woods/Indus Trapshooting Co-op is heading towards the end of its season, with one Indus student having qualified for the state meet.

Adviser Amber Peterson notes: "... our young men have shown consistency and perseverance during this season. Their hard work and progress in shooting has been outstanding."

The end-of-the-year average for Indus participants is as follows:

  • Colin Leahy: 20.3 with 243 hits; 16th place
  • Ben Berthiaume: 20.7 with 290 hits tied for 15th place
  • Colyn Peterson: 22.1 with 309 hits; 8th place

These young men lettered for the 2021 Trap season.

  • Colin Leahy will get a perfect round 25 shot patch.

Other awards given were:

  • Colin Leahy- Most Improved Shooter
  • Ben Berthiaume- Best Swing
  • Colyn Peterson- Dead-Eye

These young men's shots were included with our co-op's success as follows:

  • Highest team average in school history (all of our athletes included)
  • 18 perfect rounds shot (Colin Leahy)
  • Record of 10 people shooting perfect rounds (Colin Leahy)
  • Six perfect rounds shot in a week (including our Indus shooter Colin Leahy)
  • Highest top five average in one week in school history (48.6)
  • Highest top 20 average in one week in school history (41.3- all three of our shooters stats were included)
  • Colyn Peterson will not go to state, but will participate in the Border Battle as he is in the co-op top 10.
  • Freshman Colyn Peterson, with an average score of 22.1 out of 25 possible, qualified for the State Trapshooting Meet in Alexandria but was unable to go due to a change in the number of attendees that could go from the co-op team. He is, however, participating in the Border Battle in International Falls. He has 354 hits this season and came away with a score of 45/50 in the first round of the Border Battle. The second round is June 2 at 5:00 p.m. in International Falls.

The team, led by their advisor, Amber Peterson, shot every Wednesday at the Baudette Shooting Range.

