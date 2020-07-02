Borderland is more than three inches below normal precipitation for the year, prompting Voyageurs National Park officials to issue a fire danger warning.
The National Weather Service reported reported Monday that International Falls has received 7.11 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, leaving the area 3.2 inches below normal for the year.
In addition, NWS reported 2.83 inches of precipitation since June 1. The normal for that period is 3.78 inches, leaving a 0.85 deficit.
Last year, the Falls received 9.26 inches of precipitation in the same period, when 10.31 is normal, reports NWS.
With the warm temperatures expected over the next week, fire danger could increase in the area.
Voyageurs National Park staff remind visitors of the moderate fire danger conditions this area of Minnesota is currently facing.
While in the park, fires are only permitted within designated fire rings, and park staff ask that people be sure to put their fire out completely before leaving their site.
"With the upcoming holiday weekend park staff would also like to remind visitors fireworks are not permitted within the boundaries of the park," a news release continued. "Please be mindful of your fellow visitors and follow regulations for a safe and enjoyable weekend."
In Minnesota, burning permits are required in all but two Minnesota counties: Lake and Cook counties, on the far northeaster border.
A burning permit grants the individual holder the right to burn small amounts of dry leaves, plant clippings, brush, and clean untreated-unpainted wood as long as weather conditions do not pose a fire hazard, said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.
Recreational campfires are still allowed under annual spring restrictions. Campfires should be constructed and maintained with safety in mind. Use a designated fire ring or build a campfire in an area cleared of combustible materials 5 feet in all directions around the fire. Campfires must be 3 feet or less in diameter and not more than 3 feet in height.
The DNR asks that any suspected unauthorized fires be reported by calling 911. "If in doubt, report a fire," it said. "An early report helps keep fires small."
Detailed information is extremely important when reporting a fire. Please provide:
- Your name and phone number so you can be contacted for further information if necessary.
- Location of the fire by street address or section, township, and range (preferred) or direction sand distances from known roads or landmarks.
- Information on whether any structures or other improvements are threatened.
- The approximate size of the fire.
- The type of fuels the fire is burning and the type of fuels it is approaching.
- The type of terrain and access into the fire.
- The time the fire started, as well as who started it, if known.
- Information on whether anyone is working on the fire.
Meanwhile, the Fourth of July holiday has prompted the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to remind people the sale, possession and use of certain non-explosive and non-aerial consumer fireworks is permitted in Minnesota.
Examples of legal fireworks:
- Sparklers
- Cones and tubes that emit sparks
- Novelty items like snakes, and party poppers.
Examples of illegal fireworks:
- Firecrackers
- Bottle rockets
- Missiles
- Roman candles
- Mortars and shells