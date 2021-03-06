The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will provide Make Your Own Treasure Bag Take and Make Kits to member public libraries, including the International Falls Public Library, to distribute March 15-31.
These kits, designed by Mary Mulari, include fabric, supplies, and instructions to create your own felt treasure bag. Sew it by hand or by machine. Store candy, gifts, a baseball or other treasures in the easy-to-sew bag.
A supplemental step-by-step video tutorial can be found on YouTube by searching for Treasure Bag Craft.
The Make Your Own Treasure Bag project and kits were designed by Mulari, sewing instructor and author from Aurora, Minn. A news release said Mulari is anationally recognized sewing enthusiast, and has previously presented Legacy programs at participating ALS member public libraries: Vintage & New Age Aprons and Recycle, Repurpose, and Restyle.
She is eager to encourage anyone to sew - the treasure bag project could be the beginning of a new hobby.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, visit www.alslib.info or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.