March 2020 events at the International Falls Public Library include:
- It is Food for Fines month. For every nonperishable, undamaged, unexpired and labeled food brought into the library this month, $1 in fines will be waived. Get your library card usable again. All food will be donated to the Falls Hunger Coalition.
- Libratory is a weekly after school program on Wednesday afternoons (March 4, 11, 18 and 25) from 3 – 4:30 p.m. for school-age children. Each week includes different activities such as cooking, painting, robotics, coding, physics and more. Children are invited to come and discover their nerdy side.
- Storytime on Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. will feature stories, rhymes and more about giraffes. Storytime is an excellent way to begin the process of helping children learn in a group setting. Each week storytime is followed by free play with our collection of early learning toys. All young children and their caregivers are welcome to attend this weekly hour of fun stories and learning time.
- The monthly Friends of the Library book sale will be Saturday, March 7 from noon – 2 p.m. in the basement book sale room. All sales are by donation with proceeds benefiting the friends support of library programming.
- Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. is cookbook club. The March theme is ‘Your Heritage.” Explore our cookbook collection or otherwise discover a new recipe from your heritage to prepare and share with attendees. Come discover delicious food and learn new techniques. Cooks of all ages are welcome to attend this program.
- Storytime on Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. will feature stories, rhymes and more about the five senses. Storytime is an excellent way to begin the process of helping children learn in a group setting. Each week storytime is followed by free play with our collection of early learning toys. All young children and their caregivers are welcome to attend this weekly hour of fun stories and learning time.
- Tuesday, March 17th at 6:30 p.m. the library is hosting the Becky Schlegel duo. Take an original musical journey drawing on the influences of classic country, bluegrass and folk music. This free, hour-long program, for all ages will float, whisper and soar through music. It is made possible by a grant from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
- Storytime on Thursday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. will continue exploring the five senses through stories, rhymes and more. Each week storytime is followed by free play with our collection of early learning toys. All young children and their caregivers are welcome to attend this weekly hour of fun stories and learning time.
- Storytime on Thursday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. will finish exploring our five senses through story, rhyme and actions. Each week storytime is followed by free play with our collection of early learning toys. All young children and their caregivers are welcome to attend this weekly hour of fun stories and learning time.