Community Cafe
If Community Cafe guests would like a meal, call the office at 285-7225 before 4 p.m. the day of the meal to get on the list. Meals can be picked up between 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

 Staff photo by Emily Gedde

May Community Café meals are served from 5-6- p.m., Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth Street, International Falls.

The menu is reliable, but not guaranteed. Backus Community Center is fully accessible to persons with disabilities. Call 218-285-7225 main office for specific accommodations.

May 4

Beef Stroganoff

Dinner roll

Peas

Fresh Orange

May 6

Spaghetti

Corn

Dinner Roll

Apple Salad

May 11

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Tator tots

Coleslaw

Fruit

May 13

Meatballs

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Green Beans

Dinner roll

Fruit

May 18

Chicken Tenders

Mac n Cheese

Mixed Vegetables

Fruit

May 20

Pepperoni Pizza

Corn

Fresh Apple

May 25

Spaghetti

Corn

Dinner Roll

Apple Salad

