May Community Café meals are served from 5-6- p.m., Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth Street, International Falls.
The menu is reliable, but not guaranteed. Backus Community Center is fully accessible to persons with disabilities. Call 218-285-7225 main office for specific accommodations.
May 4
Beef Stroganoff
Dinner roll
Peas
Fresh Orange
May 6
Spaghetti
Corn
Dinner Roll
Apple Salad
May 11
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tator tots
Coleslaw
Fruit
May 13
Meatballs
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Green Beans
Dinner roll
Fruit
May 18
Chicken Tenders
Mac n Cheese
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit
May 20
Pepperoni Pizza
Corn
Fresh Apple
May 25
Spaghetti
Corn
Dinner Roll
Apple Salad