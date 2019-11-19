International Falls Mayor Harley Droba found himself wiping away tears, taken aback by how much he connected on a personal level with the guests of Servants of Shelter.
“I am blown away by the whole thing, this has been a very humbling day for me,” he said.
Droba became the first elected official to ever tour the shelter in International Falls last Thursday, on what he described as “the most emotional day I’ve had since becoming mayor.”
Ariana Daniel, director of Servants of Shelter, invited Droba to a "learning and listening" session with Servants of Shelter, so he could visit the facility, speak with guests, and get a sense of the range of experiences people have in the community.
She welcomed Droba into the office space saying, “It’s an honor to have you here.”
While no elected official has ever visited the space, she said a tour in itself is a rare occasion.
"We don’t do tours very often, and one of the reasons for that is, confidentiality, as well as to give a sense of privacy and dignity to our guests, Daniel said.
"We don’t like parading people through the building, we think of it as their space while they are here."
Clients were given the opportunity to meet one on one with Droba to discuss their concerns and tell him their personal stories.
One guest was moving out of the shelter on the day Droba visited, and excitedly showed him images of her new apartment.
“A true success story,” described Servants of Shelter case manager, Cynthia Warren.
Droba’s takeaways
Droba reiterated throughout the day how “blown away” he was by the guests he encountered.
“I wanted to go in there and meet their guests, and I am shocked at who they are," he said.
"These are people that we see every day in our community, that are hardworking people, that are in situations that have made them homeless, and just need a little bit of help. I think we’ve all been in that situation."
He found himself relating to many of their personal stories, and acknowledged a time when he hit a personal rock bottom.
“I literally have the same story, I had that moment in my life where I needed help. In my personal experience, I remember, one year (at Thanksgiving) I didn’t have any money for food,” he said.
He reached out to his family for assistance and one of his cousins mocked him saying, “Oh, how the mighty has fallen, it’s hard to live your champagne lifestyle on a beer budget."
"That was the lowest moment I’d ever had in my life. I was homeless at the time, and for my own family to say something like that" gutted me, he said.
“I just needed that little bit of help to move forward, to try to do the things that I’m able to do today,” he said.
He saw the same need – just a bit of help moving forward – in the guests he met on Thursday.
Most of the residents who spoke to Droba just wanted to connect with him and share their stories with a community leader.
“The conversations were everything from their personal experiences in our community, to challenges that they’ve overcome to life experiences that put them in the position that they’re in – and we’ve all had them," he said.
“I prepped myself to be ready for today, but I didn’t expect to see the people that I saw," he continued.
"These are people that I interact with every day, that I never expected needed help. These are wonderful human beings.”
He noted that he was surprised that one of the clients he spoke to is someone he's worked with frequently on multiple projects.
“I am amazed that he was in this position in his life, and continued doing everything he had to do to be there for his family. It’s incredible. It was a crappy situation he was in, but he didn’t let it slow him down in his life, he’s still taking the steps to improve his life for him and his family," he said.
Droba also spoke to a couple who recently moved to the area and are employed, but when some things fell through they had challenges finding housing. Servants of Shelter became temporary housing until they could find someplace to go.
“They’re still actively working and they have been since they moved to our community," Droba said.
"I think that sometimes we think of people that are homeless, or that are utilizing these shelters, have no ambition, and that is absolutely not the case of what I saw today.
"These are people that want to work and these are people that want to be part of the community. They have had some struggles and they are doing their best to overcome them in their short stay at the shelter."
He also spoke with someone staying at the shelter after leaving a relationship.
“(Staying at the shelter) gives some sense of normalcy while they are going through a tough time," he said. "Their child is still able to go to school and be picked up by the bus, and nobody is the wiser that they are staying in a shelter and it gives normalcy to their situation.
“I just can’t iterate enough, we’ve all had that low point, and these people are taking the steps to do something great and move forward.”
Droba said Servants of Shelter can act as a stepping stone for people who may be at a low point in their lives.
“We’ve all had that low point; these people are taking the steps they need to move forward,” he said.
Many guests don’t fulfill common stereotypes and misconceptions that many people seem to have about the homeless population – many are employed and are actively involved in the community.
Servants of Shelter
The Servants of Shelter non-profit organization was formed in 2009 and has been in its current building for two years.
Prior to owning its current space, Servants of Shelter maintained several apartments and hotel rooms around town, but having a centralized location has been a godsend for them, Daniel said.
The shelter can accommodate five households at a time, and at any given time has a lengthy waiting list. The building is centrally located in town, which allows guests to walk downtown, to the library or to Backus Community Center for programs and events.
The shelter has a strict practice of confidentiality. Most people don’t know where it is – and that is intentional.
This confidentiality helps maintain a sense of normalcy for the families staying there.
Servants of Shelter is one of only about five shelters in northern Minnesota, and one of the only ones that is not built in a dormitory-style, allowing residents to stay in private apartments, Daniel said.
The strength of having your own space, being able to close the door – especially for people escaping domestic violence or severe trauma – is important, she said.
Daniel said this aspect of the building’s design is key to the program’s success, because guests aren’t forced to parent their children in a group, and it allows for a sense of normalcy.
On average, guests spend about 31-45 days at the shelter, she said.
Servants of Shelter provides an invaluable resource to the community, she said, adding it’s not just about housing.
“We can’t measure the trauma that has been prevented by the services we provide,” Daniel said.
One guest who was moving out of the shelter and into an apartment on the day Droba visited told Warren, “If it weren’t for you guys helping me out I’d probably be in jail.”
“That’s the part of this job that makes you feel like you have a purpose on this earth,” Warren said, her face full of emotions.
Droba, trying to summarize his feelings at the end of the day said, “it’s very impressive, what they’re doing.”
“Servants of Shelter, they’re like rock stars.”
Anyone interested in volunteering with Servants of Shelter may visit www.servantsofshelter.com for more information.
Homelessness Awareness Week is observed from Nov. 16-24.