Minnesota Department of Education officials this week announced they are considering three options for how learning could take place for the 2020-2021 school year.
In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, MDE officials said they continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and determine which model of delivery will be the in the best interest of the health and safety of Minnesota's students.
"We know that fall planning is already underway in your districts and schools, and guidance from MDE is needed," a news release said.
The options under consideration include:
- Return all students to school buildings following the most current Center for Disease Control and Prevention and MDH guidelines.
- Return students to school buildings implementing a hybrid model following the most current CDC and MDH guidelines.
- No students return to school buildings. Implement a distance learning model.
A final decision on which model to use is expected to be announced the week of July 27, the release said. MDE is assisting school districts so they can start contingency plans for each scenario.
"This situation is fluid and decisions will continue to be reviewed in the best interest of public health, and specifically the health and safety of our school communities," the release said. "As the situation evolves, decisions may change. That is why we are urging all school districts and charter schools to prepare for each of the three scenarios."
Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover Monday told the Falls School Board while he wants to see students return to classrooms in September, but knows that may not be the option selected for the fall. In addition, he noted he's involved in weekly calls with other superintendents in the region to collaborate on plans and ideas that best work for smaller schools in rural Minnesota.
"We want students back in the building," he said. "But the reality of that is it might not happen right way."