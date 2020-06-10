A popular summer program last week returned to Backus Community Center.
The Summer Food Service Program is entering its 11th year, with a slightly different layout this go around. Instead of children and their families eating in the Backus dining room, meals are now provided on a take-out system from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The kitchen team misses having the interaction with the children, but they are very happy that we can continue to help make sure kids are getting good, nutritious lunches every day,” said Lois Lundin, events coordinator at Backus.
The program offers free lunches to all children ages 1-18, and Lundin notes there are no income or eligibility guidelines. The program will run each day through Aug. 28, with the exception of July 3.
“It’s very helpful if the children’s parent or guardian lets us know each day if we should prepare lunch for their child,” Lundin said, adding the calling is not required, but appreciated.
Calls to Backus, 285-7225, can be made the afternoon before lunch, or the morning of, to reserve meals.
Adults who are clients of the food shelf or Servants of Shelter are also eligible to receive a free lunch, but are asked to provide a note from the respective agency.