Backus Community Center, along with Bigfork Valley Hospital, will conduct two open forum question and answer sessions with Jeff Temple, registered nurse, at 3 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Backus Community Center in Room 101/102.
Members of the community are welcome to attend, including health care providers and care givers.
The purpose of the session is to offer education to the community on various types of musculoskeletal (orthopedic) problems, and benefit of a wound care center.
Topics include identifying various causes of pain related to orthopedic problems and most common chronic wounds affecting individuals. Shoulders, elbows, wrist/hand, hips/knees and most common types of chronic wounds will be discussed.
Temple is a board certified advanced practice registered nurse with advanced training and experience in sports medicine, general orthopaedics and wound care. Graduating from the University of North Dakota with honors in 1995, he became an orthopaedic physician’s assistant in 1999 and received his master’s degree from the University of Mary in 2001. He is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and of the American Society of Orthopaedic Physician Assistants. He has previously worked with the Bone & Joint Center of Excellence in North Dakota.
Temple sees patients in the Bigfork Valley Specialty Clinic Monday through Friday. Some of the services he offers include sports injuries, fractures, sprains, shoulder pain, arthritis management, hip and knee pain, tendinitis, numbness, bunions and wound care.
For more information, contact Backus at 285-7255 or www.backusab.org.