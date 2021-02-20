A free Medicare Fraud Awareness and Prevention presentation will be offered March 10 as an online remote class.
The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two presentations March 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about Medicare fraud and potential COVID-19 fraud, scams targeting seniors, how to read the Medicare Summary Notice, gain tips to help protect Medicare beneficiary numbers, and acquire skills to protect-detect-report Medicare scams and fraud. This is a remote session - using Microsoft Teams meeting platform.
To register go to: https://www.facebook.com/pg/arrowheadaaa/events or call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a service of Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota's area agencies on aging. Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging is a division of the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission.
The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission is a regional comprehensive planning and development agency serving the counties of Koochiching, Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake and St. Louis in northeast Minnesota. ARDC’s mission is to serve the people of the Arrowhead Region by providing local units of government and citizen groups a means to work cooperatively in identifying needs, solving problems, and fostering local leadership.