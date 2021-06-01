At the Birchdale cemetery we remembered our fallen veterans, the men and women who fought for our great nation.
Lois Lewis led us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor Kris Geer read a short verse from the Bible and led us in prayer, then Nancy Leahy read the names of the veterans buried in the Birchdale cemetery out loud.
Judith and Soren Olesen and Lou Murray played "My Country, ‘Tis of Thee." Nancy Leahy read a speech from the Disabled American Veterans and American Legion.
Judith told a story of a letter that she had recently found from her dad's World War II army buddy and how she had looked up and visited his son down in North Carolina. She then sang the Ernest Tubb song "Soldier’s Last Letter." The color guard from Lake of The Woods then marched in and honored the fallen veterans.
Levi Peterson placed a wreath at the base of the flag pole where the Stars and Stripes was flying at half mast until noon. Everyone was the invited to the community center for a meal.