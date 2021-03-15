Ellie Nicholson didn't miss a beat when she said skiing is better than walking.
The 9 year old's confident statement is a strong indication the love of a sport just might be genetic.
"It's actually better than walking and even biking," she said. "It's really fun."
Ellie, along with her 6-year-old sister, Kelty, last week demonstrated their skills on skis for The Journal's camera on the Manka Trail, near Falls Elementary School. After a more mild winter, they were among many who used the 1-kilometer ski trail.
What sets the Nicholson girls apart from others, however, is that the trail was built by their great-grandfather, Tom Manka, who died in 2010.
"He would have been so proud of them," said the girls' mother and Manka's granddaughter, Emily Nicholson.
Ellie and Kelty are the third generation of skiers in the family to master their skills on the Manka Trail, and although the sisters never met him, Nicholson said she takes every opportunity to educate her daughters on their great-grandfather.
"He was the absolute best," Nicholson said. “He had a passion for skiing. That was his life and it was his most favorite thing to share with other people.”
Funded and groomed in 1987, the Manka Trail has become a staple of skiers and walkers in Borderland. Now maintained by the Polar Polers Ski Club, the trail continues to serve as a go-to recreation spot in Borderland.
Seeing her daughters use a spot that is so special to Nicholson, brings tears to her eyes nearly every time.
“It's like he's out there with us when we go out there,” Emily said of Manka. “When it's dark and the lights are on, it's just magical.”
Building the trail
The magical feeling is likely what Manka, a former Falls Elementary fourth-grade teacher, was going for more than three decades ago when he secured funding for the trail.
“He was able to convince whoever he needed to, to build a ski trail in the woods next to the elementary school,” Nicholson said. “So he got the bulldozer and cut down the trees, with some help, of course.”
The construction of the trail is still fresh in Nicholson's mind. She said she vividly remembers being in first grade and putting up the light poles out on the trail with her grandfather.
That memory sparked one of a few years later when the local ski club dedicated the trail to Manka.
“I remember them having that conversation and my grandpa not knowing they were going to do that,” she said. “There are so many good memories of him.”
Love of skiing
The love of skiing ran in the Manka family. Nicholson said her grandmother, mother, aunts and uncles all participated in the sport. Each year, several of them would travel to Hayward, Wis., for the American Birkebeiner, the largest cross-country ski race in North America.
In fact, when Nicholson sat down with The Journal, the Birkie, as the race is commonly called, had just been held the weekend prior.
“That was one of our favorite parts of winter,” Nicholson said of her family's love of the event, which they have even participated in. “Before I could even ski, I would go watch.”
She shared stories of skiing the Birkie with her grandpa and how he'd stay back to start with her.
The event also features the Barnebirkie Youth Ski Tour, for younger skiers, in which Ellie and Kelty completed virtually this year.
“They were very proud to do that,” Nicholson said. “They're excited to get their hats.”
Ski rental
To encourage more people to try skiing, Manka purchased several sets of skis that he would rent out throughout the winter season. Nicholson said she took it over when he became ill.
“I don't even know how many pairs of skis he had,” she said. “When he got sick, he asked me to take them over and either sell them or rent them out. I couldn't sell them, that is his legacy.”
Manka purchased so many skis, mostly from a store in Hayward, where he was known as 'The Patron Saint of Cross County Skiing.'
“He never looked to make money on ski rentals,” Nicholson said. “He just wanted people to love it as much as he did.”
Even during the off season, Manka was waxing skis or grooming trails. Skiing was so much more than just a sport to him.
Now, as Nicholson rents out skis to others in the community, she said it gives her an opportunity to talk about her grandfather.
“I get to explain why I have all these skis and how the Manka Trail was created,” she said. “I get to tell his story. It's an honor to carry on his legacy in some way.”
Memories of Manka
Reminiscing about her grandfather was therapeutic, but also spurred emotions.
“He was my best friend,” a teary-eyed Nicholson said.
Shortly after Manka died at 78 years old in 2010, Nicholson found out she was pregnant. Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage Dec. 26 that same year.
“It was a very dark year,” she admitted. “Throw the miscarriage on top of losing my best friend, it was horrible. Absolutely horrible.”
Then, she and her husband, Trent, found out they were expecting Ellie.
“That was a turning point,” she said of the pregnancy. “I felt I had a reason to be excited again... to be with people again.”
Ellie arrived two weeks ahead of her due date on Nov. 13, 2011 – one day before the first anniversary of Manka's death.
“God and grandpa gave me Ellie,” Nicholson said. “And she knows that, we talk about it.”
The next generation
Nicholson and her daughters have a lot of discussions about the great-grandfather they never got to meet out on the trail.
“We talk about him skiing and coaching and how he taught me to ski,” Nicholson said.
Ellie had a little bit of a different story.
“We don't talk much, I'm too far ahead,” she said.
This year is the third grader's first time on skate skis, and she had a lot of knowledge about the difference between skate and classical skis.
Kelty did, too.
“I'm on normal skis,” she announced. “(Ellie's) have scales and mine don't.”
The sisters agreed going up and down the hills was the most challenging part, but Ellie said she has it figured out.
“You know how you're supposed to bend over when you go down the hill?,” she said. “I can go straight. I keep my balance.”
Nicholson smiled watching her daughters show off their skills for The Journal's camera.
“When I look at them, I see me out here,” she said. “I see me with my grandpa. I feel very, very lucky to have had that relationship with him. If it wasn't that special of a relationship, it wouldn't be this hard and I wouldn't miss him so much. Yes, it's hard, but it's a blessing.”