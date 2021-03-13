Minnesota gas prices have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.71 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 37.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 43.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls Tuesday ranged from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.40 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.40 per gallon while the highest is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.77 per gallon today. The national average is up 29.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back ten years:
- March 8, 2020: $2.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.36per gallon)
- March 8, 2019: $2.44 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.47per gallon)
- March 8, 2018: $2.46 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.53per gallon)
- March 8, 2017: $2.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.30per gallon)
- March 8, 2016: $1.89 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.81per gallon)
- March 8, 2015: $2.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.46per gallon)
- March 8, 2014: $3.53 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.49per gallon)
- March 8, 2013: $3.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.71per gallon)
- March 8, 2012: $3.56 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.76per gallon)
- March 8, 2011: $3.57 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52per gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.66 per gallon, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.63per gallon.
- Fargo- $2.68 per gallon, up 9.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59per gallon.
- Twin Cities- $2.67 per gallon, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.63 per gallon.
"OPEC surprised oil markets last week by extending oil production cuts for another month, ignoring the resurgence in global demand as economies recover from COVID-19. Markets responded by pushing oil prices up some 12%. As a result, motorists should prepare for further gas price increases in the weeks and potentially months ahead, with a $3 per gallon national average potentially less than a month away," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"At the start of this year, it was somewhat outlandish to predict a $3 per gallon national average for the summer driving season, but thanks to the speed of recovery from the pandemic pushing demand higher and OPEC's reluctance to raise oil production, we're on the cusp of making that a reality. It's extremely frustrating as a consumer to feel helpless as prices soar and as millions remain unemployed, so the only advice I can offer consumers is prepare for further increases, and to mitigate rising prices, shop around for the low prices every time you need to refuel. I'm hopeful OPEC will see the error in their ways at next month's meeting, but with demand exceeding supply, the longer the imbalance continues, the longer it will take for any rise in oil production to offset it."