Minnesota will soon be surrounded by states and a Canadian province that have legalized adult-use recreational marijuana, and are using the taxes they receive to help fund a variety of needs and services.
The topic may make some people, including lawmakers, uncomfortable, but Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund said last week it's a subject the state needs to explore.
Until this year, bills at the state Legislature to legalize use normally stalled quickly after introduction.
So far, House File 600 has been approved by seven House committees following introduction in February by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler. The bill would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and posses up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and cultivate up to eight plants.
Approval by the full Legislature is not expected this year, as the Minnesota Senate has shown little interest in the topic, but it's likely in a year or two the state could join the 14 other states where recreational use of cannabis is legal, say lawmakers.
Should the Senate not move forward on the issue, Winkler has said he hopes it would allow voters to decide the question of whether adult recreational use of cannabis should be legal in Minnesota.
Ecklund has heard the bills specifics, as it relates to the committees on which he serves. He chairs the Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee, and services on the Agriculture Finance and Policy, Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy, Ways and Means committees.
He's voted in favor of the bill in the committee hearings.
"I don't think we will see it this year, but the state of Minnesota will see it sooner or later," Ecklund said of legalization, adding he'd be OK with a voter referendum, possibly next year.
Winkler has said the goal of the bill is to shift an illegal marketplace into a safe and legal regulated marketplace for people to purchase and be able to consume cannabis products
“In doing so, we have an opportunity to build a legal marketplace from the ground up according to policies that reflect the values of Minnesotans," he said prior to a committee hearing.
Under the bill, social equity would be prioritized, in part by ensuring diverse licensing and preventing the market from being monopolized by corporate players. Prior marijuana records would also be automatically expunged.
"It's time we look at legalizing this," Ecklund said. "We have a tremendous amount of people in our penal institutions guilty of low level use or possession." The change in criminal status could free up resources to use on more serious law enforcement needs and crimes, he added.
Ecklund said Minnesota's status now may be adding to the black market activity in the state, and luring people across state lines to purchase it legally.
Minnesota's medical marijuana program was approved by the state Legislature in 2014 as one of the most restrictive programs in the country, and Ecklund said that, too, may be adding to the lure of other states.
He said he knows people who drive to Colorado to purchase cannabis legally for pain management purposes because they don't qualify for the state's program.
"There are legitimate benefits, particularly for military veterans and others with health problems who can’t access the current medical cannabis program due to the high cost," he said.
While he said legalizing adult use could have the potential for economic benefits for the state, and for those communities who may be able to grow or sell it, he said it could come with costs involved in law enforcement and use issues.
"We have to have a balance," he said.
However, making cannabis legal could open avenues for people to address other drug issues, as well, making treatment financially feasible and more accepted by society, he said.
"We’re also uniquely positioned to take lessons from what has worked well and not so well in other states," Ecklund said. " I’m not sure if it will become law this session, and there are some concerns we’re still working through, but the momentum is building for a legal adult-use cannabis framework in Minnesota.”
Meanwhile, Ecklund said Winkler has done a good job this year of educating people about the issue before the bill was introduced. He held 14 community stops around the state to answer questions on the issue prior to the legislature convening.
Hemp is not new to northern Minnesota. It was grown in Koochiching County in the 1930s and now is being grown to produce CBD products, which has very low level contents of THC, the drug that provides the effect recreational users are seeking.
Marijuana grown for adult recreational use has much higher concentrations of THC.