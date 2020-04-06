Minnesota ranks first among the states in response to the 2020 Census.
Minnesota's self-response rate is 53.9 percent today, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. The national response rate is 44.5 percent today.
The 2010 total self response rate by Minnesotans was 74.1 percent
Koochiching County's self response rate is 37.1 percent today, with its final 2020 self response rate at 63.3 percent
Minnesota leads the response among the states, followed by Wisconsin and Michigan.
Carver County leads Minnesota and ranks third in the nation of all counties at 63.1 percent