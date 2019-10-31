Finding care for yourself or a family member can be one of the most important and difficult tasks you will ever face, but a new tool will help make it easier. Minnesotans can participate in the development of a state-sponsored Assisted Living Report Card this fall.
Gov. Tim Walz and the 2019 Legislature approved development of the report card, which will complement the Minnesota Nursing Home Report Card as a tool families can use to make decisions about long-term services and supports.
One way that assisted living residents, family members, consumer advocates, providers and other stakeholders can provide input is by participating in a survey developed by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in partnership with DHS and the Minnesota Board on Aging. The survey is designed to get feedback on the importance of resident quality of life, safety and health outcomes as well as staff quality and other aspects of assisted living. Open through the end of November, it can be found online at z.umn.edu/assistedliving.