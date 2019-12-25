The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office invites Minnesotans to share their priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history in the coming decade through an online survey.
The results will guide updates to the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, or SHPP, which sets the objectives for historic preservation efforts around the state through 2030. The survey is part of a broader yearlong effort to gather public input for the plan.
The Minnesota Statewide Historic Preservation Plan 2020-2030 will establish goals and strategies for preserving history throughout Minnesota over the next 10 years. The plan will cover the preservation of buildings, objects, archaeological sites, and landscapes and may also address cultural practices such as folklore, language, and traditional music and dance.
In addition to public input, the plan will also integrate perspectives from Tribal Nations, preservation professionals, non-profits, local governments, and other state agencies. While preservation office develops and implements the written plan, it is used to guide effective preservation decisions throughout the state. Once complete, the plan will be widely distributed and readily available to the public.
Established in 1969, the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office leads preservation initiatives in Minnesota and carries out the nation’s historic preservation program. It is part of a network of state offices provided for under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966..