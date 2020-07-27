The Minnesota Historical Society is committed to engaging the public on the role of monuments and memorials and what they say, and don’t say, about our shared history.
As the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board (CAAPB) continues to seek public input on the process for adding and removing monuments and artwork displayed on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds, MNHS is offering a slate of related programs:
Shared Spaces & Public Places is a free four-part discussion series offered on the MNHS Facebook page once each month, July through October. The discussions will be moderated by Dr. Katrina Phillips (Red Cliff Ojibwe) of Macalester College and will feature community members, artists, and local and national scholars. The first program “A Conversation about Monuments and Memory with Mni Sota Indigenous Scholars” is set for 3 p.m. Thursday.
Over the next few months MNopedia will be publishing articles addressing the complex history of monuments and memorials across the state of Minnesota. Two articles were published in June, Christopher Columbus Memorial, St. Paul and Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, St. Paul.
Additional programs and articles will be shared as they are finalized. For more information visit www.mnhs.org.
Learn more about the CAAPB and its upcoming public input process at https://mn.gov/caapb/
