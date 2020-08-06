Low amounts of precipitation has created moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions for parts of northern Koochiching County.
According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, temperatures have been cooler than normal for much of the last week, but little rainfall has been observed across the northland.
Precipitation has been running less than 25 percent of normal for the last week, causing minor adjustments to the drought monitor that is released on Thursdays.
Moderate drought conditions carry risks of some damages to crops, pastures, streams, reservoirs, or wells. Some water shortages are developing.
Abnormally dry conditions carry impacts of short term dryness which can slow planting, growth of crops or pastures.
Rain could be on the way, however.
According to the NWS, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Friday, and a 50 percent chance Saturday.