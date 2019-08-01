Borderland celebrates its third National Night Out Tuesday, offering food, games, fun and new this year: a Disney movie.
The event runs from 4-7 p.m. at Smokey Bear Park.
International Falls Police Capt. Mike Kostiuk said the event is intended to strengthen the ties between members of the community and its law officers.
Involved with the event are officers from the Falls Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, United States Customs and Border Protection and Voyageurs National Park, along with partners from the county attorney’s office, Koochiching Area Prevention in Education, Falls emergency medical service, International Falls Public Library, Community Wellness Acton Council and Shield 66.
”One of the biggest things we’ve seen is that we live in a community that really appreciates its law enforcement officers, opposed to what we see in some of the larger cities,” Kostiuk said. “This is a chance for us to give back and show that we really do appreciate the support.”
Kostiuk said the evening and its activities offer a chance for people to interact with officers in a casual, comfortable setting that can help establish trust and a bond.
”People can see us in a different light they don’t always see,” he said. “And it may encourage people to make a call when they see things.”
In addition, the evening brings together officers from a variety of agencies who work closely together, creating a tighter law enforcement community, and reenergizing the Falls Police Department, Kostiuk said.
The previous night outs have been more successful than anticipated, and as a result, Kostiuk said more food is planned for Tuesday. The first year served 500 people, last year 800 people and this year 1,000 people are expected to be served.
”We’re making it bigger and better,” Kostiuk said. “We have more food, ice cream and snow cones this year.”
The Falls Fire Department is assisting in offering Disney’s “Moana” on a big screen in Smokey Bear Park after the activities are finished.
If the evening brings rain, Kostiuk encouraged people to bring umbrellas and rain coats.