The Koochiching Museums Saturday will debut a new exhibit, featuring items not seen in decades.
The new exhibit, "Early Medicine in Koochiching," will be showcased from 3-7 p.m. Saturday for members only at the museum.
"We've dug deep in our collections and scoured our archives for unique and bizarre medical devices, magical tinctures, and wild remedies to share with all of you," said museum officials in a news release. "Many of these objects have never been on exhibit or have not been seen in decades."
Members may bring a guest to the event. Due to the new guidelines released by Gov. Tim Walz, officials said they will continue to follow all COVID-19 guidelines within the museums. Touchless hand sanitizer stations are available upon entry to the museums, as well as outside the gift shop.
Masks are required within the museum galleries at all times, and social distancing and directional flow of the museum galleries is asked to be followed.
Call the museum at 283-4316 with any questions.