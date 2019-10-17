Chelsea Nelson took the oath of office Tuesday as the at-large member of the International Falls City Council.
The council unanimously voted to appoint Nelson, and city Administrator Ken Anderson gave her the oath at a special council meeting Tuesday.
Nelson will fill out the remainder of the at-large term left vacant when Harley Droba was appointed mayor, after he served as mayor pro tem while seated in the at-large council position. The change in positions was brought about when former Mayor Bob Anderson died unexpectedly in September.
Both the mayor and at-large council positions will be decided in the November 2020 general election.
The council is expected Monday at its regular meeting to appoint a member to serve as mayor pro tem, which means when the mayor is unavailable to serve.