Although the Arrowhead 135 ultramarathon was canceled this year, a California man is committed to doing the race, and hopefully reaching his goal.
The race was set to begin today.
Bill Bradley has been in The Journal's pages before. The 60-year-old athlete has a contagious go-getter attitude that could easily inspire even the most unmotivated people. And while his name for the last nine years has been on the race roster, it has never been listed among the finishers.
“I'm in the double digits now,” Bradley said of his 10th time attempting the race. “This is my year.”
He laughed at the words he has said before, and even more so that there isn't even an official race this year.
“If I can do this race and finish it in the cutoff, it counts up here,” he said, pointing to his head. “Whether it's official or unofficial, finishing in that cutoff is all that matters.”
The race officially fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic late last month when race directors Ken and Jackie Krueger, of International Falls, called off what would have been the 17th annual event. An executive order set by Gov. Tim Walz at the time prohibited the race from happening, which ultimately led to its cancellation.
“It's unfortunate that this race and many others had to be canceled,” Ken told The Journal.
The the 135-mile event takes participants from International Falls to Fortune Bay Resort Casino in Tower. Racers can bike, run, ski or kicksled, and have 60 hours to finish. Men and women from across the country and world travel to Borderland for the race.
During the past nine attempts, Bradley has encountered issues along the trail, but was determined to compete in 2021 with or without an organized event.
“I love this race, I love International Falls,” he said. “I'm going to do this... I'm addicted to this race and this place.”
The extreme athlete holds the world record for seven continuous rim-to-rim crossings of the Grand Canyon; he ran 584 miles through Death Valley – twice; biked 3,021 miles across America in 16 days; swam 20 miles in the English Channel with no wet suit or breaks, and the list goes on.
Still, he can’t crack the Arrowhead code.
“My record is 98 miles in,” he said. “This year is going to be 135... I never quit, man.”
While there won't be official race support, Bradley does have a fellow athlete, Greg Presler, accompanying him on the trail. Krueger added there are a few other racers who have indicated they will participate, too.
“I might even do it, too,” Krueger said.
Bradley said if he gets out on the trail and finds he is unable to finish the race, it won't stop him from returning in 2022.
“You can't give up on your dreams, man,” he said.
To inspire and motivate him, a poster with uplifting quotes and iconic figures hangs on the wall of his room at the Voyageur Motel. Staring back at Bradley are the faces of Tom Brady and Steve Jobs, examples of what not giving up looks like.
“I want to be on somebody's board like this one day,” Bradley said. “I won't get there by giving up.”
Bradley expects to start heading down the trail around 4 a.m. Monday morning to be able
Giving back
While Bradley and a few others will take on the race, others are giving back without participating.
When the Kruegers officially canceled the race, they were able to refund participants about two thirds of the entry fees, after other fixed costs were covered. Many racers donated those fees back to the event to support charities the race annually contributes to.
“Some will go to the local food shelf and some will go to other charities the Arrowhead 135 supports,” Krueger said.
Racer Kari Gibbons, who lives in the Twin Cities area, organized a food drive with plans of bringing the food to the Falls Hunger Coalition.
“Normally we have drop bags at checkpoints to bring collected food to the food shelf,” Krueger said. “Kari knew we wouldn't be able to do that this year, so she collected food herself and is bringing it up here...That's the kind of people we have participate in this race, they're all very generous.”
Krueger said the race will return Jan. 31-Feb 2, 2022, and he is already looking forward to next year.
“We'll have a lot more stories next time around,” he said.