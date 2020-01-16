Elderly and vulnerable adults now have the right to conduct electronic monitoring, such as with a camera or video streaming device, thanks to a law passed by the 2019 Legislature. The legislation was the most significant reform to state law for elder care in decades. The bill passed with wide, bipartisan support.
If the resident lacks capacity to make decisions, the law allows for resident representatives to make the decision with the resident. Electronic monitoring is the placement of a camera or video streaming device in a resident’s room to help the resident, family, and others monitor their surroundings and resident care. If a resident occupies a shared room, their roommate must also provide consent. The law also prohibits interfering with electronic monitoring and requires facilities to comply with these requirements. As part of the Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019, the new electronic monitoring law is one of a series of protections for elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans which took effect Jan. 1.
“The new electronic monitoring law in Minnesota mandates facilities to inform residents of their right to install monitoring devices and have consent forms available,” says Cheryl Hennen, state ombudsman for long-term care.
The Office of the Ombudsman for Long-Term Care advocates for adults needing or receiving long-term care. The office promotes person-directed living that respects people’s values and preferences, and works to preserve individual rights. Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care main/intake is 651-431-2555 or toll-free 1-800-657-3597.