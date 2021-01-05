A new relief program will bring additional grant dollars to local businesses and non-profits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Koochiching County received $256,250 through the County Relief Funding Program, a temporary effort established to provide economic relief for Minnesota businesses and non-profit organizations.
The Koochiching County Board Tuesday agreed that newly-appointed Chairperson Jason Sjoblom will coordinate with county administrative staff to form a County Administered Relief Fund Committee and assign committee members.
This latest round of grants will use funds provided by the state, and offers more flexibility than previous CARES-funded grants. Jenny Herman, county administration director, said the designated $256,250 for Koochiching County is one of three parts of the State Economic Relief Package.
Herman told board members there are "three buckets" in the program.
The first is Department of Revenue administered payments based on business type, number of fulltime employees and sales tax loss data.
DOR will identify restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, bowling alleys, bars, and fitness centers based on their North American Industry Classification System codes. Businesses must have an overall 30 percent reduction in sales from quarter Nos. 2 and 3 2019 to the same time period in 2020. Businesses must have a physical presence in the state and have filed (not paid) all of their sales tax returns, Herman said.
Grant amounts include:
- Small businesses - sole proprietors: $10,000
- 0-20 employees: $15,000
- 21-100 employees: $25,000
- 101-300 employees: $35,000
- More than 300 employees: $45,000
"These funds will be paid directly to these businesses from the Department of Revenue," Herman said. "There's been discussions if the county will be provided a list of businesses receiving these funds... but it's been determined it's private data."
However, she said officials are working on solutions to disclose that data to ensure no businesses are missed.
The second bucket is for Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Administered Targeted Grants. DEED will identify and provide grants to large convention centers and movie theaters.
The third bucket is intended to be the fastest called the County Administered Relief Fund "Catch All" of which the county received $256,250, Herman said. Of the funds received, 2.5 percent or $6,406 can be kept by the county for administrative expenses.
"Counties have been given significant flexibility to decide eligibility and program guidelines," Herman said, adding she is in the process of gathering program samples from other counties. "Direct DOR grant award information is needed by the county to assist in grant making decisions to "Catch All" of the businesses that may have not been funded directly by the DOR or DEED."
Information about program guidelines said counties shall use the funds to make grants to individual businesses and nonprofits that, to the extent it is feasible for the county to determine:
- are located in the applicable county in the state of Minnesota or on adjacent tribal land
- have no current tax liens on record with the secretary of state as of the time of application for a grant under this section; and
- were impacted by an executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic
- A county shall determine grant recipients and the grant amount awarded per grant
- Each county may use the greater of $6,250 or 2.5 percent of the amount received under this program for administrative costs incurred from making grants under this program. A county may contract with a third party to administer the grant program on behalf of the county.
- Grant funds must be used by the eligible business or nonprofit for operations expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A county may award a grant to a business that is owned by a tribal government and located on tribal land if the business has voluntarily complied with Executive Order No. 20-99.
- Nonprofits, nonprofit arts organizations, nonprofit museums, and nonprofit fitness centers that earn revenue similar to businesses, including but not limited to ticket sales and membership fees, are eligible for grants.
- The county will periodically report expenditures from this funding source as required by the state of Minnesota.
- Grants under this program must be awarded by March 15, 2021.
- Distributed funds cannot be expended after April 1, 2021.
Herman said the grants are not intended for the purpose of relieving the county of any expenses due to the pandemic. Instead, they're primarily for small business and non profits that act like a small business, she said.
“There's lots of information coming through,” she said, stressing the need to move quickly to meet the March 15 deadline.