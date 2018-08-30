RANIER — New plans have been issued following what the Ranier City Council called a breach of contract last month on work being done on County Road 130.
Bowman Asphalt Products Inc., of International Falls, was awarded a $379,025 contract in March to complete work that would include specific rock excavation but later argued differing site conditions exist and that the excavation was more than anticipated.
Engineering firm Widseth Smith Nolting has since issued new plans at a cost of $7,000, the council heard in committee, which include eliminating the curb and gutter and catch basins, which would also eliminate the blasting. Mayor Dennis Wagner has been working with Bowman Asphalt on a supplemental agreement. Work will begin after Labor Day.
“It’s going to be quite a large savings,” he said.
Also Tuesday, the council on a 3-2 vote agreed to approve a resolution for keeping the sewer district as is, following legal counsel outlining the conveyance system for the North Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District as required by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Voting no was Wagner, who has been working with NKASD board member John Bruggeman and Director Cyndy Strand on the ownership issues, and wished to speak more with Strand before agreeing on the resolution. Also voting no was council member Ron Wilcox.
A resolution from International Falls stated that turning over an interceptor line with a lift station for ownership in East Koochiching is necessary, but Wagner disagreed.
“I don’t know if that would set a precedence...as soon as you start transferring stuff out to different entities, it kind of sets a precedence, so I would be a little leery about accepting that,” he said. “I do not want ownership of lift station 7, lift station 8, or any part of that because it just gives us more liability.”
“I don’t think we should sit and wait,” said council member Todd Coulombe. “Just because we’re putting out a resolution doesn’t mean there can’t be some change.”
Bruggeman agreed.
“There’s a sense of urgency,” he said.
Other business
The council agreed to a resolution to approve annual payments to Border State Bank for a Bobcat. It is financed by a governmental lease purchase agreement with seven annual payments of $8,950.
The council accepted the Municipal Liquor Store report, presented by manager Jenn Seegert when the council met in committee. The liquor store saw a net profit of $5,799 or 14.94 percent for July 2018, compared to July of last year with a net profit of $6,657 and a year-to-date net profit of $22,988, compared to July of last year’s year-to-date net profit of $20,587.
During public comment Tara Nelson suggested using Finstad’s Auto Marine Shop as a gallery or museum, but was just wondering if the council would support the idea or not.
“It’s a great idea, (there’s) a lot of value in that. It has a lot of merit,” Wagner said, but added it could be hard to convince owner Joanne Finstad of the idea.
Nelson also suggested adding lights to the lighthouse at the end of Spruce Street.
“Sometimes just the simplest things get the most attention,” Wagner said.