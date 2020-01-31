The Borderland area’s queer community is invited to take part in the kick-off meeting for a new initiative aimed at building social ties and supportive relationships among local LGBTQ2A people: the LGBTQ2A Social Group.
The group is a joint effort of Borderland Pride, the United Native Friendship Centre, and the Fort Frances Public Library, said a news release on the kick-off. It is aimed at creating a safe, respectful, non-judgemental, and confidential social environment to reduce isolation, make social connections, and build community among LGBTQ2 people and their allies and loved ones.
“This project is responsive to feedback we have received from members of the community,” said Douglas Judson, Borderland Pride co-chair. “People have told us that they are looking for an LGBTQ2-focused support environment. The challenge is that a Pride organization is not a social service provider – we are mostly event planners with a social agenda built around LGBTQ2 inclusion. But with limited queer-specific services and agencies in a small community, those in need often turn to us, and we like to do what we can to support them.”
The LGBTQ2A Social Group’s first event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the United Native Friendship Centre’s location at 516 Portage Ave., Fort Frances. The pilot event is open to all LGBTQ2-identifying people, their allies, and those who are questioning or dealing with issues of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.
The goal of the first meeting will be to set ground rules and objectives and to identify potential activities for future meetings or events so that this program can meet the needs and expectations of those who need it while respecting the privacy and safety of its participants, said the release.
“We feel that we can lessen the isolation and anxiety of LGBTQ2 people and their loved ones by showing that there is a community of support in their midst and providing a forum for people to be part of it. We are very proud to have the involvement of strong local institutions like the UNFC and the library in this project,” Judson said.
Participation is strictly confidential, said the news release. Identifying participants outside of the meeting or photographing or recording of the event is prohibited. While there is no need to register in order to attend, a Facebook event page has been created at https://bit.ly/2NU95KC (the attendee list is hidden from public view).
Questions should be directed to borderlandpride@gmail.com or (807)861-3684. LGBTQ2A stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, two-spirit, and ally.